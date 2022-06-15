Global Wind Day 2022: What is Clean Energy and why is it significant?

Global Wind Day theme: Global Wind Day which is also known as World Wind Day is observed every year on June 15 to realize, address and execute the wind energy and the possibilities that it brings along for the future. World Wind Day 2022 highlights the significance of clean energy and how it should be on priority when it comes to keeping the civilization alive and intact.

Global Wind Day 2022 brings much-required attention to clean and renewable energy resources and how the wind is one of them. Wind Energy has the potential of completely reshape the energy systems with the clean and renewable energy that the world survives on. Global Wind Day 2022 is dedicated to exploring the power of wind energy as it decarbonizes the economies of the countries and boosts growth.

Learn more about clean energy on Global Wind Day 2022 and what is its significance.

🎉 It's #GlobalWindDay and today we celebrate wind energy, its power and the possibilities it holds to reshape our energy systems, decarbonise our economies and boost jobs and growth.#WindAreYouIn #EnergyTransition #WindPower #ClimateAction pic.twitter.com/K897hsbKn2 — GWEC (@GWECGlobalWind) June 15, 2022

Global Wind Day 2022 Date

Global Wind Day or World Wind Day is celebrated every year on June 15 to highlight the significance of the cleanest form of energy.

Global Wind Day 2022 Theme

The theme of the World Wind Day 2022 is ‘We are #InWithWind, are you?’. The theme of Global Wind Day revolves around raising awareness among people about the power and the prospect of wind energy.

Global Wind Day 2022

European Wind Energy Association (EWEA) announced the first Global Wind Day in 2007. The Association had joined hands with the Global Wind Energy Council in 2009 and since then it has been celebrated as a global event.

As the world has taken climate change as a crucial challenge, the efforts to limit global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius can be seen throughout the globe. Major countries have also been pledging to limit carbon emissions and aim toward net-zero emissions.

Global Wind Day 2022: What is Clean Energy?

As global warming is one of the biggest concerns, a clean energy source like wind can be great for the fastest-growing industrial sectors in the world. Clean Energy or Renewable Energy is the one that is collected from the renewable sources that are naturally replenished on a human timescale.

In the present times when the governments all over the world are fighting the climate change and are introducing policies to control the rising temperature, wind energy can be an alternative to the fossil fuels that produce no by-products and also does not add to the problem of the global carbon emissions.

Wind Energy is an essential source of renewable energy that can successfully help the world reach its net zero emissions target.

Global Wind Day: What is Wind Energy?

Wind Energy is basically the use of wind to produce mechanical or electrical power. Wind power is also one of the fastest-growing technologies that come under the umbrella of renewable energy. The kinetic motion produced by the wind is converted to electrical energy by the use of a generator or a motor shaft.