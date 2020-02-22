Goldmines found in Sonbhadra: Over 3,000 tonnes of reserve discovered

Goldmines in Sonbhadra: Geologists have confirmed two goldmines with 3,350 tonnes (approx) of gold ore found in the Naxal-affected Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh. The state's mining department has formed a seven-member team to map the goldmine field.

However, this discovery took place nearly two decades ago, but the final estimation and demarcation process of this mine was completed recently. Now, a special team will look after this goldmine and prepare a map of this goldmine to start the work.

There are two areas where experts are expecting huge gold. The first place is Sonpahari and the second is the Hardi region. According to the estimation of the Geological Survey of India, it may be about 2700 tonnes in Sonpahari and 650 tonnes in the Hardi region.

Five times more than India's gold reserve

About 3000 tonnes of gold is said to be found in the goldmine of Sonbhadra. This is almost five times the gold reserves of India. According to the report of the World Gold Council, India currently has 618.2 tonnes of gold in its reserves. It accounts for 6.6 percent of gold in total foreign reserves. In this context, India is at number 9 in the world in terms of gold storage.

What is Gold Reserve? A gold reserve is the specific amount of gold held by the central bank of any country. It is used by the government during the economic crisis. It protects the country's currency and maintains the central bank’s purchasing power. The Reserve Bank of India keeps a specific amount of gold in its store. The Goldmine found in Sonbhadra is supposed to contain about 3000 tonnes of gold that costs about Rs. 12 lakh crore.

How it will impact India?

According to the World Gold Council’s estimation, the entire world demands 4000-5000 tonnes of gold in a year. Sonbhadra goldmine is sufficient to fulfill global gold demand for 8-9 months. Sonbhadra goldmine will also reduce India’s gold import from foreign countries. This goldmine will satisfy the Indian market’s gold demand for the next few years.

India is largest gold importer

India is the largest importer of gold in the world. It is mainly imported to meet the demand of the jewelry industry. According to government figures, the country's annual gold import is 800-900 tonnes. At the same time, the country's gold import is about 33 billion dollars by value. This figure is for the year 2018-19. A year earlier, in 2017, the country's gold imports were up 3 percent, or about USD 34 billion. In December 2018, gold imports were USD 2.57 billion, while in December 2019, gold imports were about USD 2.47 billion.