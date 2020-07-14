Google to invest USD 4 billion in Reliance Jio?

Google is reportedly in advanced talks to invest USD 4 billion for a stake in Reliance Jio. An announcement on the same can be expected in the coming week.

The report comes a day after Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced that Google will be investing around Rs 75000 crore in India over the next 5-7 years through its ‘Google for India Digitization Fund’.

If the Google deal pulls through, the tech giant will join Facebook and the long list of private equity firms, which invested in Jio Platforms over the past three months.

Significance

Reliance Jio has attracted investments worth over USD 15 billion in just a matter of few months amid COVID lockdown. Qualcomm Ventures was the latest to invest Rs 730 crore in Jio Platforms for a 0.15 percent stake. Overall, Reliance Jio has seen 12 investments within 12 weeks. Facebook was the first one to announce an investment worth Rs 43574 crore in Jio for a 9.9 percent stake on April 22, 2020.

List of Investments in Reliance Jio