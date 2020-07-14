Study at Home
Google to invest USD 4 billion in Reliance Jio?

If the Google deal pulls through, the tech giant will join Facebook and the long list of private equity firms, which invested in Jio Platforms over the past three months.  

Jul 14, 2020 20:56 IST
Google is reportedly in advanced talks to invest USD 4 billion for a stake in Reliance Jio.  An announcement on the same can be expected in the coming week. 

The report comes a day after Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced that Google will be investing around Rs 75000 crore in India over the next 5-7 years through its ‘Google for India Digitization Fund’.

Significance 

Reliance Jio has attracted investments worth over USD 15 billion in just a matter of few months amid COVID lockdown. Qualcomm Ventures was the latest to invest Rs 730 crore in Jio Platforms for a 0.15 percent stake. Overall, Reliance Jio has seen 12 investments within 12 weeks. Facebook was the first one to announce an investment worth Rs 43574 crore in Jio for a 9.9 percent stake on April 22, 2020. 

List of Investments in Reliance Jio

S.no

Investor Firm

 Investment (crores)

Stake (%)

1.

Facebook

Rs 43574

9.90

2.

Silver lake

Rs 5,655.75 

1.15

3.

Vista Equity Partners 

Rs 11,367

2.32

4.

General Atlantic

Rs 6600 

1.34

5.

KKR

Rs 11367 crore

2.32

6.

Mubadala

Rs 9,093.60

 1.85

7.

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority

Rs 5,683.50

 1.16

8.

TPG

Rs 4,546.80

0.93

9.

L. Catterton

Rs 1895

0.4

10.

Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia

Rs 11,367

2.32

11.

Intel Capital

Rs 1,894.50

0.39

12.

Qualcomm

Rs. 730 crore

 0.15

