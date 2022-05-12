Google IO 2022 Highlights: Google Pixel 6A, Pixel Watch, Android 13, 8 Indian Languages added to Google Translate- Check Top 10 Announcements

Google IO 2022 Highlights: Google hosted its annual I/O 2022 developer conference on May 12, 2022. Several key announcements were made during the event including launch of Google Pixel 6A with Tensor chip and Android 13. Google CEO Sundar Pichai revealed the first look of new hardware products that will be launching this fall including new Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Google's first smartwatch Pixel Watch and first tablet.

Google Translate will also now support 24 new languages including 8 Indian languages such as Bhojpuri, Assamese, Sanskrit, Konkani, Maithili, Dogri, Mizo and Meiteilon (Manipuri).

Google has also introduced new features in Google Maps and it will now reveal more buildings in India, regions in Africa and other countries such as Indonesia using newer and advanced technologies.

Google I/0 2022: Top 10 Announcements

1. Android 13

Google has announced Android 13, the new Android update will focus on new key areas like privacy and user safety. The update will be better optimised to work with large-screen devices. The Android 13 beta version has gone live for a number of smartphones.

2.Google Pixel 6A

Google has unveiled the new Pixel 6A, a smartphone that will offer the Pixel 6-series two-tone look with a compact 6.1-inch screen. The phone will be powered using the same Tensor 5G chip and the same security architecture as the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The phone will have a magic eraser, nightsight and other premium Pixel camera features.

Introducing Pixel 6a, the phone with your favorite features at a great price. This device is powered by Google Tensor and comes complete with Real Tone, Live Translate, Magic Eraser in @GooglePhotos, and up to 72 hours of battery life with Extreme Battery Saver mode. #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/CfwrJF9kSU — Google (@Google) May 11, 2022

3. Pixel Watch, Pixel Tablet, Google Pixel 7-series

Google revealed the first look of its new products including Pixel Watch, Pixel Tablet and Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

Say hello to Google Pixel Watch, the first watch made inside and out by Google. Built on Wear OS, it features the best of Google, plus Fitbit health and fitness experiences — all on your wrist. Coming this fall #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/GQmfWKAgSY — Google (@Google) May 11, 2022

4. Google Translate

Google CEO Sundar Pichai pointed out during his keynote address how tools like Google Translate have helped make people's lives better. Google Translate will now support 24 new languages including 8 Indian languages- Sanskrit, Bhojpuri, Assamese, Konkani, Maithili, Dogri, Mizo and Meiteilon (Manipuri).

The other languages include indigenous languages of the Americas such as Quechua (Peru, Bolivia, Ecuador), Aymara (Bolivia, Chile and Peru) and Guarani (Paraguay and Bolivia, Argentina and Brazil), Krio (Sierra Leone), Lingala (Democratic Republic of Congo), Luganda (Uganda and Rwanda), Dhivehi (Maldives), Bambara (Mali), Kurdish (Iraq), Oromo (Ethiopia and Kenya), Ewe (Ghana and Togo), Guarani (Paraguay and Bolivia, Argentina and Brazil), Ilocano (northern Philippines), Sepedi (South Africa), Tigrinya (Eritrea and Ethiopia), Twi (Ghana) and Tsonga (Eswatini, Mozambique, South Africa and Zimbabwe)

Over 300 million people use these 24 languages as their primary or secondary language, as per Google.

5. Google Maps Gets Enhanced Features

Google Maps will now reveal more buildings in Africa, India and Indonesia using newer, advanced technologies. It will also have new 3D mapping technologies called 'immersive view' that will allow users to head to select cities and check weather forecast, local traffic update and inside local cafes. Google Cloud stream will allow the feature to run on any smartphone.

Introducing an immersive view — a whole new way to explore on Google Maps. 🌎



You’ll be able to experience what a place looks and feels like before you arrive, powered by advances in AI that allow us to fuse together billions of Street View and aerial images. #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/UCj7cInz2R — Google Maps (@googlemaps) May 11, 2022

6. Google Meet, Google Docs get new features

Google Meet: Google Meet will get an improved video and audio quality powered by starline project. It will also get studio quality lighting effects to help with darker settings during video conferences.

Google Docs: Google Docs has also got a new feature that will allow the tool to summarise entire documents automatically. The feature will soon be introduced to other Google services as well.

8. Google Search gets 'Multisearch Near me' and Scene exploration

Google Search rollout 'Multisearch Near me' feature, which will allow the users to click pictures of food items, groceries and other things and search for them near them. The feature will be released later this year.

Scene exploration

Google's new scene exploration features will allow the users to scan multiple items at once in a real-time picture scan and get relevant information for each individual product, erasing the need to search for individual products separately.

9. Google Photos

Google is currently testing a Monk Skin Tone Scale to better represent results in elements such as images to show a range of skin tone diversity, which will help people of all skin tones to find relevant results that they can relate to. Google will also release 'Real Tone Filters' in Google Photos that will allow people to get better results with in-app editing.

10. Google Wallet

Google also announced a new Google Wallet that will securely stores user's payment cards and other important documents like digital IDs like driver's licenses and more. The app will be rolling out on Android and WearOS devices in the coming weeks.

11. Google Assistant adds new 'Look and Talk' Feature

Google Assistant has brought in a new feature called 'look an talk' with which users can look at the device and start speaking. The feature will use face-match and voice-match in real-time. It has done away with 'Hey Google' to enable quicker results.