Google Trends 2021: What was trending in 2021 in India?

Google trends India: Google India on December 9, 2021, announced the results for its year in search 2021 mentioning the top search trends of 2021 in India. The listing of top google trends in India has revealed what Indians searched in the year 2021 across sports, news, entertainment, personalities, among other categories. As per Google India’s ‘Year in Search 2021’, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has filled the top spot for the trending query overall in 2021. IPL is further followed by CoWIN, ICC T20 World Cup, Tokyo Olympics, and Euro Cup in the overall top trending searches in India. Find the list of top trending searches by Indians in 2021 varying across categories throughout the year.

Most searched person on Google 2021 in India

Neeraj Chopra, Aryan Khan has topped the list of the most-searched person on Google in India 2021. With his historic performance in Tokyo Olympics, Chopra bought home country’s first-ever medal in athletics.

Neeraj Chopra is followed by Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, who became a part of a major controversy after he was booked by NCB in a cruise drug case in October 2021.

The other names in the most searched person on Google 2021 in India also include Shehnaaz Gill, PV Sindhu, Natasha Dalal.

Google Trends India: India searches ‘How to make Oxygen at Home’ in 2021

As India battled the severity of COVID-19 in April-May 2021 facing the collapse of health infrastructure, one of the most common searches in ‘How to’ by India was ‘How to make oxygen at home'. The search under the same category that topped the chart of Google trends in India in 2021 is ‘How to register for COVID vaccine’.

‘Near me’ Google searches in 2021 in India

The top trending searches in India under the ‘Near me’ category involved largely of the services related to the COVID-19 pandemic. While the top searches under ‘Near me’ were the ‘COVID vaccine near me’, searches such as ‘food delivery near me’ and ‘COVID hospital near me’ also saw a spike in Google trends searches in 2021 in India.

Google Trends India 2021 top 'Overall' Searches

Ranking Overall 1 Indian Premier League 2 CoWIN 3 ICC T20 World Cup 4 Euro Cup 5 Tokyo Olympics 6 COVID Vaccine 7 Free Fire redeem code 8 Copa America 9 Neeraj Chopra 10 Aryan Khan

Top ‘near me’ searches on Google in India in 2021

Ranking Near Me 1 COVID Vaccine near me 2 COVID test near me 3 Food delivery near me 4 Oxygen Cylinder near me 5 Covid hospital near me 6 Tiffin service near me 7 CT scan near me 8 Takeout restaurants near me 9 Fastag near me 10 Driving School near me

Top ‘How to’ searches in 2021 on Google in India

Ranking How to… 1 How to register for Covid vaccine 2 How to download vaccination certificate 3 How to increase oxygen level 4 How to link PAN with AADHAAR 5 How to make Oxygen at Home 6 How to buy dogecoin in India 7 How to make Banana bread 8 How to check IPO allotment status 9 How to invest in Bitcoin 10 How to calculate percentage of marks

Top ‘What is…’ searches in 2021 in India on Google

Ranking What is… 1 What is Black Fungus 2 What is the factorial of hundred 3 What is Taliban 4 What is happening in Afghanistan 5 What is remdesivir 6 What is the square root of 4 7 What is steroid 8 What is toolkit 9 What is Squid Game 10 What is delta plus variant

Top searched movies on Google in India in 2021

Ranking Movies 1 Jai Bhim 2 Shershaah 3 Radhe 4 Bell Bottom 5 Eternals 6 Master 7 Sooryavanshi 8 Godzilla vs Kong 9 Drishyam 2 10 Bhuj: The Pride of India

Top ‘News Events’ searched by Indians on Google in 2021

Ranking News Events 1 Tokyo Olympics 2 Black Fungus 3 Afghanistan News 4 West Bengal elections 5 Tropical Cyclone Tauktae 6 Lockdown 7 Suez Canal Crisis 8 Farmers Protest 9 Bird Flu 10 Cyclone Yaas

Most searched personalities on Google in India in 2021

Ranking Personalities 1 Neeraj Chopra 2 Aryan Khan 3 Shehnaaz Gill 4 Raj Kundra 5 Elon Musk 6 Vicky Kaushal 7 P V Sindhu 8 Bajrang Punia 9 Sushil Kumar 10 Natasha Dalal

Top searched ‘Sports Events’ in 2021 on Google in India

Ranking Sports Events 1 Indian Premier League 2 ICC T20 World Cup 3 Euro Cup 4 Tokyo Olympics 5 Copa America 6 Wimbledon 7 Paralympics 8 French Open 9 La Liga 10 English Premier League

Top searched ‘recipes’ on Google in India in 2021