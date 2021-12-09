Google Trends 2021: What was trending in 2021 in India?
Most searched on Google in India: Find out what India was searching most on Google in 2021. From top searched personalities to Top news events followed in trending news in India, go through the complete list released by Google India.
Google trends India: Google India on December 9, 2021, announced the results for its year in search 2021 mentioning the top search trends of 2021 in India. The listing of top google trends in India has revealed what Indians searched in the year 2021 across sports, news, entertainment, personalities, among other categories. As per Google India’s ‘Year in Search 2021’, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has filled the top spot for the trending query overall in 2021. IPL is further followed by CoWIN, ICC T20 World Cup, Tokyo Olympics, and Euro Cup in the overall top trending searches in India. Find the list of top trending searches by Indians in 2021 varying across categories throughout the year.
Most searched person on Google 2021 in India
Neeraj Chopra, Aryan Khan has topped the list of the most-searched person on Google in India 2021. With his historic performance in Tokyo Olympics, Chopra bought home country’s first-ever medal in athletics.
Neeraj Chopra is followed by Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, who became a part of a major controversy after he was booked by NCB in a cruise drug case in October 2021.
The other names in the most searched person on Google 2021 in India also include Shehnaaz Gill, PV Sindhu, Natasha Dalal.
Google Trends India: India searches ‘How to make Oxygen at Home’ in 2021
As India battled the severity of COVID-19 in April-May 2021 facing the collapse of health infrastructure, one of the most common searches in ‘How to’ by India was ‘How to make oxygen at home'. The search under the same category that topped the chart of Google trends in India in 2021 is ‘How to register for COVID vaccine’.
‘Near me’ Google searches in 2021 in India
The top trending searches in India under the ‘Near me’ category involved largely of the services related to the COVID-19 pandemic. While the top searches under ‘Near me’ were the ‘COVID vaccine near me’, searches such as ‘food delivery near me’ and ‘COVID hospital near me’ also saw a spike in Google trends searches in 2021 in India.
Google Trends India 2021 top 'Overall' Searches
Ranking
Overall
1
Indian Premier League
2
CoWIN
3
ICC T20 World Cup
4
Euro Cup
5
Tokyo Olympics
6
COVID Vaccine
7
Free Fire redeem code
8
Copa America
9
Neeraj Chopra
10
Aryan Khan
Top ‘near me’ searches on Google in India in 2021
Ranking
Near Me
1
COVID Vaccine near me
2
COVID test near me
3
Food delivery near me
4
Oxygen Cylinder near me
5
Covid hospital near me
6
Tiffin service near me
7
CT scan near me
8
Takeout restaurants near me
9
Fastag near me
10
Driving School near me
Top ‘How to’ searches in 2021 on Google in India
Ranking
How to…
1
How to register for Covid vaccine
2
How to download vaccination certificate
3
How to increase oxygen level
4
How to link PAN with AADHAAR
5
How to make Oxygen at Home
6
How to buy dogecoin in India
7
How to make Banana bread
8
How to check IPO allotment status
9
How to invest in Bitcoin
10
How to calculate percentage of marks
Top ‘What is…’ searches in 2021 in India on Google
Ranking
What is…
1
What is Black Fungus
2
What is the factorial of hundred
3
What is Taliban
4
What is happening in Afghanistan
5
What is remdesivir
6
What is the square root of 4
7
What is steroid
8
What is toolkit
9
What is Squid Game
10
What is delta plus variant
Top searched movies on Google in India in 2021
Ranking
Movies
1
Jai Bhim
2
Shershaah
3
Radhe
4
Bell Bottom
5
Eternals
6
Master
7
Sooryavanshi
8
Godzilla vs Kong
9
Drishyam 2
10
Bhuj: The Pride of India
Top ‘News Events’ searched by Indians on Google in 2021
Ranking
News Events
1
Tokyo Olympics
2
Black Fungus
3
Afghanistan News
4
West Bengal elections
5
Tropical Cyclone Tauktae
6
Lockdown
7
Suez Canal Crisis
8
Farmers Protest
9
Bird Flu
10
Cyclone Yaas
Most searched personalities on Google in India in 2021
Ranking
Personalities
1
Neeraj Chopra
2
Aryan Khan
3
Shehnaaz Gill
4
Raj Kundra
5
Elon Musk
6
Vicky Kaushal
7
P V Sindhu
8
Bajrang Punia
9
Sushil Kumar
10
Natasha Dalal
Top searched ‘Sports Events’ in 2021 on Google in India
Ranking
Sports Events
1
Indian Premier League
2
ICC T20 World Cup
3
Euro Cup
4
Tokyo Olympics
5
Copa America
6
Wimbledon
7
Paralympics
8
French Open
9
La Liga
10
English Premier League
Top searched ‘recipes’ on Google in India in 2021
Ranking
Recipes
1
Enoki Mushroom
2
Modak
3
Methi matar malai
4
Palak
5
Chicken Soup
6
Porn Star Martini
7
Lasagna
8
Cookies
9
Matar Paneer
10
Kada