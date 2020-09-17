Government allocates over Rs. 818 crores to promote online learning to mitigate effect of COVID-19 pandemic

The Union Government has allocated more than Rs. 818 crores to promote online learning in order to alleviate the effect of COVID-19 pandemic on education.

The Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank in a written reply in Rajya Sabha mentioned that over Rs. 267 crores have already been allocated for the online teacher training.

The Minister of Education also mentioned that the ministry has held several consultations with Union territories and States to ensure that the school going students do not lag behind in their studies during the pandemic.

Steps taken to promote digital learning:

• The Minister informed that the internet access under Bharat Net Scheme has been made available to the government institutions as well as to improve internet connectivity in rural areas.

• Various initiatives such as Diksha Platform, PM e-Vidya, Manodarpan, and E-textbooks rationalization of the syllabus for examination were also started for the benefits of the students.

• The Union Minister also informed that through Swayam Prabha Initiative, the Ministry of Education has been providing 24 educational TV Channels covering educational content for schools and the higher educational institutions.

• While answering the question in Rajya Sabha, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank mentioned that the online content has been increased from 20 to 40 percent in the regular degree programmes.

Allocation of fund for COVID awareness in schools and institutions:

• The Ministry of Education has allocated Rs. 304 crores for training the members of School Management Committees (SMC) on COVID-19 awareness.

• The Ministry has also allocated Rs. 153 crores for media and community mobilization.

• 51 crores have been allocated for safety and security at the school level.

• In addition, a sum of Rs. 417 crores have been allocated for the orientation of teachers on safety and security.

• The Ministry also clarified that a total of Rs. 3,771 crores have been allocated under the composite school grant in order to ensure safe school operations, safe drinking water, sanitization, and ensuring basic wash facilities, cleaning material, availability of essentials like sanitizer disinfectant, thermal screening facilities, etc.