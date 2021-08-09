Government asks States/UTs to stop using tricolor made of plastic ahead of Independence Day

The Central Government, ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, has asked the States and UTs to ensure that people don’t use plastic national flags.

The step has been taken as ensuring the appropriate disposal of the tricolor made of the non-biodegradable items is a practical problem.

The Union Home Ministry, in a communication to all the states and UT Government, said that the National Flag represents aspirations and hopes of the people of the country and hence it must occupy a position of honour.

Why the decision has been taken?

The Home Ministry stated that there is universal affection and respect for, and loyalty to, the national flag. Yet, a perceptible lack of awareness is often noticed among people as well as the agencies and organisations of the government, in regard to the practices, laws, and conventions that apply to the display of the National Flag.

It further added that the States and UTs on the occasions of significant cultural, national, and sports events, the national flags made of plastic are also being used in place of national flags made of paper.

Since plastic bags are not biodegradable like paper flags, they are not able to decompose for a long time. Ensuring the appropriate disposal of the national flags made of plastic commensurate with the dignity of the flag is a practical problem.

Only flags made of paper to be used by public: Home Ministry

After giving the reasons above, Home Ministry further mentioned that the governments must ensure that on the occasions of cultural, national, and sports events, flags made of paper are used by the public in terms of the provisions of the “Flag Code of India, 2002” and such paper flags are not discarded or thrown on the ground after the event.

Such flags must be disposed of, in private, consistent with the dignity of the flag.

A copy each of the “Flag Code of India, 2002” and “The Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971”, which govern the display of the National Flags, was also given.