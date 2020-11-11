Government brings online news, online films, audio-visual programmes under Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

The Central Government on November 11, 20202 issued an order bringing digital content providers such as Netflix and news portals under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Currently, there is no law or autonomous body in India that governs digital content. The News Broadcasters Association takes care of news channels, the Press Council of India monitors the print media, the Central Board of Films Certification takes care of the films and the Advertising Standards Council controls the advertising.

In October 2020, the Supreme Court of India had asked for the centre’s response on a petition for regulating the Over-the-top (OTT) media service platforms by an autonomous- body. The court had also issued the notices to the central government, the Internet and the Mobile Association of India, and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Government issues order bringing online films and audio-visual programmes, and online news and current affairs content under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

OTT Platforms:

The Over-the-top media service platforms include streaming services such as Netflix, Hotstar, and Amazon Prime Video. It also includes digital news portals. They all are easily accessible by the user over the internet or ride on the network of operators.

Need for the regulation of digital content:

According to the petition filed to the top court, OTT and various digital media platforms have given a way out to the artists and filmmakers for releasing their content without being concern about getting any form of clearance certificates for their series or films from the censor board.

Earlier in the separate case, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had also told the Supreme court that there is a need for regulating the digital media content and that the court must first appoint a committee of persons before formulating guidelines with respect to regulation of hate speech in Indian media.

The Information and Broadcasting Minister, Prakash Javadekar had also earlier stated that the government will not be taking any step that might curb the freedom of media. However, he added that there must be some form of regulation on OTT platforms, as there is for electronic, print media as well as for films.