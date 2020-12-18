Government clears GPS-based toll collection system, India to become toll-booth free

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari informed on December 17, 2020 that the Government has cleared a GPS-based (Global Positioning System) technology for toll collection to ensure seamless movement of vehicles across the country.

The Ministry said that the GPS-based toll collection system will enable India to become ‘toll booth free’ in the next two years.

The Minister informed this while addressing the ASSOCHAM Foundation Week Programme. He was sharing his perspective on the programme's theme ‘National Infrastructure Pipeline critical for economic revival across sectors.’

GPS-based toll collection system: Key Highlights

•Under the GPS-based toll collection system, the toll amount will be deducted directly from the bank account of the person based on the movement of vehicles.

•The Government will come up with a plan to install GPS technology in old vehicles, as almost all new commercial vehicles are coming with vehicle tracking systems.

•The Minister further expressed hope that the toll collections may reach Rs 34,000 crore by March 2021.

•He also informed that by using GPS technology for toll collection, the toll income in next five years will be Rs 1,34,000 crore.

Impact

Further, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that industrial development is key to employment generation and poverty eradication in India.

However, currently the industry in India is centralised in urban areas as such decentralisation of industry is imperative to boost growth rate as growing urbanisation is causing grave problems in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai.

He also highlighted the need to promote public-private investment in infrastructure development. He further assured Government’s support in projects that are not economically viable.