Union Cabinet permits the merger of four government films media units with NFDC

The Union Cabinet on December 23, 2020, approved the merger of four of its media units- Directorate of Film Festivals, Films Division, Children’s Film Society, and National Film Archives of India with the National Film Development Corporation- NFDC.

The latest step has been taken by expanding NFDC’s Memorandum of Articles of Association, which will be carrying out all the activities performed by the media units. As per the official release, the merger will lead to the convergence of resources, activities, and better coordination and will ensure the efficiency and synergy in achieving the mandate of each media unit.

India is the largest producer of movies globally with an industry that is led by the private sector and produces more than 3000 films in a year. The decision by the cabinet is a measure that has been aimed at fulfilling the promise of supporting the film sector.

Union Cabinet has approved the merger of Films Division, Directorate of Film Festivals, National Film Archives of India, and Children's Film Society, India with National Film Development Corporation: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Union cabinet decisions pic.twitter.com/azOItJhJ0N — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2020

Objective:

According to an official release, the vision of the new entity will be to ensure the focused and balanced development of Indian Cinema in all the genres- children’s content, feature films, films/content for the OTT platform, short films and documentaries, and animation.

Key Details of the merger of four film media units:

• Upon the merger, the National Film Development Corporation will be uniquely placed with regard to aspects of production, promotion, and preservation of the filmic content- all under the one management.

• The merger under one corporation will lead to synergy amongst the various activities. It will also help with efficient and better utilization of misting manpower and infrastructure.

• The move will also lead to the reduction in duplication of activities as well as direct savings to the exchequer.

About the Films Division:

Established in 1948, Films Division is a subordinate office of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry. It was established primarily to produce news magazines and documentaries for the cinematic record of Indian history and for the publicity of government programmes.

About Children’s film society:

It is an autonomous organisation of India which was founded under the Societies Act in 1955. The organisation was established with the specific objective of providing young people and children value-based entertainment through films.

About National Film Archives:

It is a subordinate office of the union ministry of Information and Broadcasting. It was founded as a media unit in 1964. The primary objective of the National Film Archives is of preserving and acquiring Indian Cinematic Heritage.

About Directorate of Film Festivals:

It was set up in 1973 as an attached office of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry for promoting Indian films and cultural exchanges.

About National Film Development Corporation:

It is a central public sector undertaking that was incorporated in the year 1975. The primary of NFDC is to plan and promote an efficient, organized, and integrated development of the Indian Film Industry.