Government plans to launch seaplane services to connect remote areas nearby water bodies 

The Indian government is planning to launch seaplane services in collaboration with airline operators on several routes including Delhi-Ayodhya. This was announced by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways on January 4, 2021.

An official statement read that the Shipping Ministry has initiated the process of commencing operations of the Seaplane services, on the select routes, under a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) framework through prospective airline operators.

The seaplane services will help facilitate faster and hassle-free travel across the country and will prove to be a major game-changer in transportation.

Objective

Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Mansukh Mandaviya said the initiation of seaplane operations is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to improve connectivity across the nation and make India an attractive destination for tourists.

Key Highlights

•The seaplane project execution and implementation will be done through Sagarmala Development Company Ltd (SDCL), which is under the administrative control of the Shipping ministry.

•Several destinations have been envisaged for seaplane operations under the project.

•Some of the proposed origin-destination pairs under the Hub and Spoke model include Guwahati Riverfront & Umranso Reservoir in Assam, various islands of Andaman & Nicobar and Lakshadweep, Yamuna Riverfront in Delhi to nearby places like Tehri, Ayodhaya, Chandigarh, Srinagar (Uttarakhand) and many other tourist places with water bodies nearby.

•The Sagarmala Development Company is also reportedly keen to associate with the interested scheduled / non-scheduled airline operators to run more such services in the coastal areas or in proximity to water bodies.

•A Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) will be formed with the SDCL to undertake the joint development and operation of Sagarmala Seaplane Services (SSPS).

•The SDCL is further exploring plans to leverage the potential of the vast coastline and numerous water bodies/rivers across India by commencing seaplane operations to provide connectivity and easier accessibility to remote locations.

Benefits of Seaplanes •The seaplanes will use nearby water bodies for take-off and landing thereby connecting those places in a much economical way. •The seaplanes will not require conventional airport infrastructure like a runway and terminal buildings so they will be able to connect even those areas that do not have these facilities. •The seaplane services will provide a supplementary means of faster and more comfortable transportation across the nation. •It will provide air connectivity to various unexplored and remote religious and tourist places near water bodies, boosting tourism for domestic and international travelers. •The service will help save travel time and stimulate localised short distance travelling, especially to hilly regions or across lakes and rivers. •The services will also support in generate employment opportunities in the region and stimulate tourism in these new locations, consequently contributing to the country's GDP in the long run.

Background

Earlier on October 31, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched a seaplane service between Kevadia and Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad.