Government simplifies process to re-issue OCI cards: Know all about it here

The Union Government has decided to simplify the process to re-issue Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cards.

Till now, the OCI cardholders were required to get their OCI card reissued each time a new passport was issued up to 20 years of age and once after completing 50 years of age due to biological changes in the face of the applicant.

Now, the government has decided to do away with this requirement.

What is the new process to re-issue OCI cards?

The person who got registered as an OCI cardholder before the age of 20 years will have to get his/ her OCI card re-issued only once when a new passport is being issued after completing 20 years of age.

Those who obtained registration as an OCI cardholder after the age of 20 years will not need to get their OCI cards re-issued.

What happens when new passports are issued?

When new passports are obtained by the OCI cardholder then they will be required to upload a copy of it containing their photo and also the latest photo on the online OCI portal, each time a new passport is issued up to 20 years of age and once after completing 50 years of age.

What about those OCI cardholders who are the spouse of a foreign origin citizen of India?

In case of those who have been registered as OCI cardholders as the spouse of foreign origin of a citizen of India or an OCI cardholder, the person concerned will be required to upload a copy of the new passport.

Significance

The decision to simplify the process to re-issue OCI cards is expected to significantly ease the process for re-issuance of the OCI cards.

What is an OCI Card? The OCI card is held by Overseas Citizens of India. It is generally held by foreigners of Indian Origin and spouses of foreign origin Indian citizens or OCI cardholders who live and work in India for an indefinite period. Benefit of OCI card The OCI card provides hassle-free entry and long-term visa-free travel and stay in India. It also gives its cardholders many privileges that are normally not given to foreign nationals.

Background

•The OCI card provides OCI status to a foreign citizen of Indian origin, enabling the person to live and work in India for an indefinite period.

•The OCI card was launched in 2005 after demands for dual citizenship grew, especially from the Indians living in developed countries. As per the Indian constitution, citizens are not allowed to hold dual citizenship.

•However, while the OCI card allows the holders to live and work in India, the OCI cardholders cannot vote or buy agricultural properties or have the right to hold constitutional offices.

India has so far issued about 37.72 lakh OCI Cards.