Govt amends Supreme Court Judges Service Rules - Know what new benefits SC Judges will be entitled to?

Govt amends SC Judges Service Rules: Central Government revised the Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Act, 1958 and has added more benefits for retired judges of the apex court. On Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, theMinistry of Law and Justice issued an official notification to share the amended provisions of 'Supreme Court Judges Rules' under the banner of Supreme Court Judges (Amendment) Rules, 2022.The amendments extend various benefits to the retired judges for a period of one year after they demit office.Current Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, who demits office on Friday, will be the first judge to enjoy these benefits. Let’s look at the new benefits SC Judges will get under the revised provisions of Supreme Court Judges Rules.

New Benefits for SC Judges

The amendments done to the Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Act, 1958 primarily deals with the benefits passed on to the judges following their superannuation. The key among them include:

Rent-free Accommodation: Under the new provisions, a retired Chief Justice of India is entitled to rent-free Type-VII government accommodation in Delhi for a period of 6 months from the date of their superannuation. The accommodation provided to retired CJI would be different from the official residence of a sitting Chief Justice. Prior to the amendment, SC Judges, including CJI was allowed to retain their official accommodation only for a period of 1 month.

Chauffeur and Assistant: Retired Judges of the Supreme Court are entitled to chauffeur facility and secretarial assistant for a period of 1 year from their retirement date. The secretarial assistant being provided to the judges will be of the level of the Branch Officer in the Supreme Court. The chauffeur will be entitled to full pay and allowances admissible to regular employees and will be drawn from the establishment of the apex court or the high court.

Round the Clock Security: All judges who retire from Supreme Court would be entitled to round-the-clock security cover at their residences along with a round-the-clock personal security guard. This provision will also be applicable for a period of 1 year from the retirement date. Earlier, a retired Chief Justice of India was entitled to round-the-clock security for a lifetime.

Access to Ceremonial Lounges: Another benefit which has been extended to the retired judges of the Supreme Court is related to the protocol that would include courtesies at ceremonial lounges at airports.

Why Govt has revised Supreme Court Judges’ Rules?

As per information shared in media reports, Supreme Court had reached out to the Department of Justice seeking additional benefits for the judges who retire after servingthe apex court. In the request submitted to the Law Ministry, Supreme Court noted that several issues regarding the challenges faced by retired judges were discussed during the recently held Chief Ministers-Chief Justices Conference. Judges flagged several issues with many of them related to post-retirement benefits for them. The request to amend Supreme Court Judges Rules was formally fast-tracked after Justice N.V. Ramana took it up with the ministry upon assuming charge as Chief Justice of India (CJI) in April 2021. The amendment to the law comes merely 3 days before Chief Justice Ramana demits office on 26th August 2022.