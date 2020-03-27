Govt caps price of three-ply face mask at Rs 16/piece till June 30

The Central Government has fixed the retail price of a three-ply face mask made of melton-non-woven fibre till June 30 at a maximum of Rs 16 per mask. Talking to All India Radio, Consumer Affairs Secretary Pawan Aggarwal said that after consulting the face mask manufacturers, the rate of such mask has been fixed at Rs 16. He said that this decision will ensure adequate availability of face mask.

On March 21, 2020, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs notified the maximum retail rate of two layers to face mask of eight rupees and the surgical mask of three layers ten rupees per mask. Government is trying to ensure an adequate supply of face mask and sanitizer with the best quality.

When to use Face Mask?

The World Health Organization advises that if you are healthy, then you should apply face mask only in these two situations - First, if you are taking care of someone who is COVID-19 infected or a suspected patient of this epidemic. Second, if you are coughing or sneezing, or suspect that you may have Coronavirus.

You can get the benefits of face-mask only when you do these things

- According to the WHO, face masks are effective only when you wash your hands frequently while wearing them and make sure that you do not touch your face.

- The person using the mask should take care thoroughly to wash hands with soap and water before and after wearing the mask, or clean hands thoroughly with an alcohol-based sanitizer.

- As much as possible, avoid touching your mask and face.

- A face mask should cover your mouth and nose completely. Also, there should be no gap between your face and mask.