Govt launches AI-based ASEEM digital platform

The Ministry of Skilled Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) on July 10 launched Aatamanirbhar Skilled Employee Employer Mapping (ASEEM) digital portal which will help skilled people find sustainable livelihood opportunities.

The step will improve the information flow and will bridge the demand-supply gap in the skilled workforce market. The Artificial Intelligence (AI) based system apart from recruiting the skilled workforce will also help in exploring job opportunities in the post-COVID-19 era.

ASEMM is developed and managed by National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) in collaboration with the Bangalore based company, Betterplace which specializes in blue-collar employee management.

What is Aatamanirbhar Skilled Employee Employer Mapping (ASEEM)?

ASEEM is a digital platform that will refer to all the trends, data, and analytics describing the workforce market and map demand of skilled workforce to supply. Through ASEEM, agencies, employers, and job aggregators who are looking for a skilled workforce in the specific sectors will have the required details at their fingertips.

The platform will provide real-time granular information by identifying the relevant skill requirement and employment prospects. It will be used as a matchmaking engine to map skilled workers with the jobs available.

Significance:

The newly launched ASEEM will provide employers a platform to assess the availability of a skilled workforce and will help in formulating their hiring plans.

It aims to support decision and policy making via analytics and trends generated by the system for programmatic purposes. It will also help in providing real-time data analytics to NSDC and its sector skill councils about the demand and supply patterns which will include, skill gap analysis, industry requirements, key workforce suppliers, demand per state/district/cluster, migration patterns, key consumers and multiple potential career prospects for the candidates.

How to apply on the ASEEM app and portal?

Both the portal and the app will have a provision for registration and data upload for the workers across sectors, job roles, and geographies. Candidates will be able to register their profiles on the app and can easily search for employment opportunities in their neighborhood.

The portal consists of three IT-based interfaces:

• Employer Portal- Demand Aggregation, Employer onboarding, candidate selection

• Dashboard- Trends, Reports, analytics, and Highlight gaps

• Candidate Application- share job suggestion, create and track candidate profile