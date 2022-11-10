Government revises guidelines for Uplinking and Downlinking of Television Channels; Check Details here

Uplinking Guidelines: The Government of India has revised the guidelines for uplinking and downlinking of Television Channels in India. The Information and Broadcasting Secretary Apurva Chandra has said that the new guidelines will ensure the ease of compliance for the permit holders of TV Channels and will also promote ease of doing business by simplification of rules and procedures. Chandra further added that the ease of compliance for a permit holder has been the focus of new guidelines and hence specific timelines have been proposed for the grant of the permission.

New Guidelines for Uplinking and Downlinking of Television Channels

1. The Government of India, in a bid to pitch India as an uplinking hub, has announced relaxation in the guidelines for compliance for television channels.

2. Under the new guidelines, a 30-minute daily public interest broadcast has been made mandatory, mainly for entertainment channels. The content must be related to public service and national interests including women empowerment, agriculture, and education.

3. The Union Cabinet has allowed limited liability partnerships and companies to allow uplinking of the foreign channels from Indian teleports for beaming content in countries covered by the satellite footprint. As per the officials, currently, only 30 channels are uplinked from India out of the total 897 registered with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

4. The requirement for seeking permission for live telecast of events has been done away with and only the prior registration of events to be telecast live will be necessary.

5. There will also be no requirement of prior permission for a change of language or conversion of the mode of transmission from Standard Definition (SD) to High Definition (HD). The channel will only have to inform Ministry about the changes.

6. In case of emergency, for a company/LLP with only two Directors/Partners changes can be done subject to the security clearance post such appointment, to enable the business decision making.

7. As per the new guidelines, a company can also use news-gathering equipment other than the Digital Satellite News Gathering (DSNG), such as backpack, optic fibre, and mobile, for which no separate permission will be necessary. Electric News Gathering devices can also be used.

8. The latest guidelines also grant permission for a news agency for a five-year period against one year at present.

9. It has also been made mandatory for the TV Channels uplinking in the frequency band other than C-band to encrypt their signals.

10. One composite of Guidelines has replaced two separate guidelines. The structure of the guidelines has been systematized to avoid duplication and common parameters.

Background

The guidelines for the uplinking and downlinking of television channels were first issued in 2005 and were revised in 2011. The current revision has taken place after a gap of 11 years after taking into account the technological advances in the interim period.

