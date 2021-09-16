List of new Gujarat Cabinet Ministers: Rajendra Trivedi, Jitu Vaghani, Kiritsinh Rana, Naresh Patel sworn in- Check full list
New Gujarat Cabinet Ministers list: A total of 24 Ministers have been sworn in including Rajendra Trivedi, Jitu Vaghani, Rushikesh Patel,Purnesh Modi, Kanubhai Desai, Kiritsinh Rana, Naresh Patel, Pradipsinh Parmar and Arjunsinh Chauhan. Check full list of new Cabinet Ministers here.
List of new Gujarat Cabinet Ministers: A total of 24 new Gujarat Cabinet Ministers were sworn in by Governor Acharya Devvrat in the presence of new Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and former CM Vijay Rupani at Raj Bhawan in Gandhinagar on September 16, 2021.
The new Gujarat Cabinet has all new faces, as no minister from the earlier Vijay Rupani-led government has been retained. The new cabinet has been sworn in just months ahead of the next Gujarat Assembly Elections.
A total of 24 ministers have been sworn in the new cabinet, in the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and former CM Vijay Rupani. pic.twitter.com/LkzhOECTCg— ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2021
First-time MLA Bhupendra Patel was sworn in as the 17th Chief Minister of Gujarat on September 13, following CM Vijay Rupani's sudden resignation from the post.
The Gujarat Chief Minister's office informed that the first cabinet meeting of the Gujarat Council of Ministers, led by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will take place today at 4.30 pm.
The first cabinet meeting of the Council of Ministers, led by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to take place at 4.30 pm today, in Gandhinagar: Gujarat Chief Minister's Office pic.twitter.com/hVzUNBqi6Q— ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2021
Here is the full list of new Gujarat Cabinet Ministers:
Rajendra Trivedi
Jitu Vaghani
Rushikesh Patel
Purnesh Modi
Raghavji Patel
Kanubhai Desai
Kiritsinh Rana
Naresh Patel
Pradip Parmar
Arjunsinh Chauhan
Harsh Sanghvi
Manisha Vakil
Jagdeesh Panchal
Brijesh Merja
Jitu Chaudhary
Mukesh Patel
Nimisha Suthar
Arvind Raiyani
Kirti Singh Jhala
Vinubhai Moradiya
Gajendra Singh Parmar
Aasi Makwana
Gujarat Assembly speaker Rajendra Trivedi resigns, included in new Cabinet
Gujarat state Assembly speaker Rajendra Trivedi tendered his resignation just hours before new Gujarat cabinet was sworn in. Trivedi, who is a BJP MLA from Vadodara, was one of the 24 new Gujarat Cabinet Ministers who were sworn in by the Gujarat Governor.
Gujarat Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi submits his resignation, which is effective from today pic.twitter.com/RZCGkvBsqe— ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2021
Gujarat new Cabinet: Many first-time legislators
Many among the new Gujarat Cabinet Ministers are first-time legislators who have been tasked with taking up ministerial responsibilities under the new Gujarat government led by new Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, just months ahead of the crucial state assembly elections.
