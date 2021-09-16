List of new Gujarat Cabinet Ministers: Rajendra Trivedi, Jitu Vaghani, Kiritsinh Rana, Naresh Patel sworn in- Check full list

List of new Gujarat Cabinet Ministers: A total of 24 new Gujarat Cabinet Ministers were sworn in by Governor Acharya Devvrat in the presence of new Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and former CM Vijay Rupani at Raj Bhawan in Gandhinagar on September 16, 2021.

The new Gujarat Cabinet has all new faces, as no minister from the earlier Vijay Rupani-led government has been retained. The new cabinet has been sworn in just months ahead of the next Gujarat Assembly Elections.

A total of 24 ministers have been sworn in the new cabinet, in the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and former CM Vijay Rupani.

First-time MLA Bhupendra Patel was sworn in as the 17th Chief Minister of Gujarat on September 13, following CM Vijay Rupani's sudden resignation from the post.

The Gujarat Chief Minister's office informed that the first cabinet meeting of the Gujarat Council of Ministers, led by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will take place today at 4.30 pm.

The first cabinet meeting of the Council of Ministers, led by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to take place at 4.30 pm today, in Gandhinagar: Gujarat Chief Minister's Office

Here is the full list of new Gujarat Cabinet Ministers:

Rajendra Trivedi

Jitu Vaghani

Rushikesh Patel

Purnesh Modi

Raghavji Patel

Kanubhai Desai

Kiritsinh Rana

Naresh Patel

Pradip Parmar

Arjunsinh Chauhan

Harsh Sanghvi

Manisha Vakil

Jagdeesh Panchal

Brijesh Merja

Jitu Chaudhary

Mukesh Patel

Nimisha Suthar

Arvind Raiyani

Kirti Singh Jhala

Vinubhai Moradiya​

Gajendra Singh Parmar

Aasi Makwana

Gujarat Assembly speaker Rajendra Trivedi resigns, included in new Cabinet

Gujarat state Assembly speaker Rajendra Trivedi tendered his resignation just hours before new Gujarat cabinet was sworn in. Trivedi, who is a BJP MLA from Vadodara, was one of the 24 new Gujarat Cabinet Ministers who were sworn in by the Gujarat Governor.

Gujarat Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi submits his resignation, which is effective from today

Gujarat new Cabinet: Many first-time legislators

Many among the new Gujarat Cabinet Ministers are first-time legislators who have been tasked with taking up ministerial responsibilities under the new Gujarat government led by new Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, just months ahead of the crucial state assembly elections.