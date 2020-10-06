Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan launches ‘Ayush Standard Treatment Protocol’

The Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan on October 6, 2020, launched the Ayush Standard Treatment Protocol at an event held via video conference. The protocols detail the self-care guidelines for preventive health measures which will help in protecting against COVID-19.

While launching the protocols, the health minister hailed the up-gradation of the protocols by the AYUSH Ministry which has been done in sync with CSIR- Council of Scientific and Industrial Research and ICMR- Indian Council of Medical Research.

Today, I released the 'Ayush Standard Treatment Protocol', via VC, along with MoS(I/C) @moayush @shripadynaik & Vice Chairman @NITIAayog @RajivKumar1.



— Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) October 6, 2020

Significance of Ayurveda:

The Union Health Minister while launching the Ayush Standard Treatment stated that the modern systems of medicine have their own strengths as they have made available medicines and operations which have helped in making people’s lives much better.

But Ayurveda is an ancient science of our country and probably the oldest knowledge base. Many say that it is an offshoot of the Atharva Veda. He also informed that the preparations are underway for Naturopathy and Yoga.

The upgradation of protocols by @moayush has been done in sync with @ICMR & @CSIR.



— Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) October 6, 2020

Need to rejuvenate science of Ayurveda:

While highlighting the significance of Ayurveda, the health minister added that the knowledge needs to be presented to the world and rejuvenated using scientific methods.

He informed that even during the ongoing COVID-19 phase, he receives many inquiries for more kadhas (concoctions) and herbs which will help in boosting immunity amid the pandemic. This proves that Ayurveda is still relevant to today’s day and age.

While addressing the event, Harsh Vardhan thanked PM Narendra Modi for rejuvenating the science of Ayurveda and other traditional healing practices in India.