Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan launches CuRED, COVID-19 clinical trials website

The Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan on October 20, 2020, launched CuRED (CSIR Ushered Repurposed Drugs). A website that will provide comprehensive information about the COVID-19 trials that CSIR- Council of Scientific and Industrial Research is engaged in a partnership with ministries, government departments, and industries.

While addressing the event, the Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan appreciated the efforts made by CSIR in being at the forefront to fight COVID-19. He also highlighted its role in giving priority to the clinical trials, helping the launch of drugs and diagnostics in the market, and generating data for the regulatory approval of the trials.

The event was attended by Dir, NISTADS, Dr. Ranjana Aggarwal; Secretary, DSIR and DG-CSIR, Dr. Shekhar C Mande, and Senior Principal Scientist and Head of Science Communication and Dissemination Directorate, Dr. Geetha Vani Rayasam.

I was pleased to launch the web portal 'CSIR Ushered Repurposed Drugs - CUReD' via VC today.



Developed by @CSIR_IND it gives information on #CSIR partnered #clinicaltrials of diagnostics, devices & drugs including #Ayurvedic interventions like AYUSH-64, Ashwagandha, Giloy etc

CuRED: COVID-19 Clinical Trials website

As per the official release by the Science and Technology Ministry, CuRED will be providing information about diagnostics, drugs, and devices. It will also include the current stage of the trials, partnering institutions as well as their role in the trials along with other details.

CSIR’s different projects to combat COVID-19:

• To find the potential treatment of Coronavirus, CSIR has been exploring multiple combination clinical trials of anti-virals with host-directed therapies.

• CSIR has also been working with AYUSH Ministry for conducting the clinical trials of AYUSH drugs.

• CSIR has undertaken safety and efficacy trials of AYUSH therapeutics and prophylactics. It is based on individual plant-based compounds and in combination.

• Council of Scientific and Industrial Research has also been involved in the clinical trials of various diagnostics and devices.