Health Minister Harsh Vardhan launches eBlood Services app

The Union Health Minister, Dr. Harsh Vardhan on June 25 launched eBlood Services mobile app in partnership with the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS). The app has been launched for easy access to blood in the critical time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The eBlood Services app has been developed by the E-Raktkosh Team of Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) under the Digital India scheme which was launched by PM Narendra Modi in 2015.

At the virtual event, Dr. Harsh Vardhan who is also a chairman of IRCS mentioned that the mobile app will provide help to those who require blood at a time when the country has been facing a critical time because of COVID-19.

Today, I launched the 'eBloodServices’ App which will facilitate requests for Blood units at @IndianRedCross NHQ.



Once the request is placed, the requisite units become visible to blood bank in its ‘ERatkosh dashboard’, ensuring fast delivery@cdacindia @MoHFW_INDIA pic.twitter.com/WsvcsDWCCy — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) June 25, 2020

Significance of eBlood Services App:

Blood-related services are required by many people in the country as they face certain medical conditions in their families. With the help of eBlood Services App, four units of blood can be requisitioned at a time. Blood Bank will wait for as long as 12 hours for the person to collect it. The app will make it easy for those in need to request for blood units at IRCS NHQ.

How the app will function?

Once the request has been placed by the person through eBlood Services App, the requested units will become visible to IRCS NHQ blood bank in its E-Raktkosh dashboard. This will allow assured delivery within the specified time.

This new feature will make it easy for the blood seeker to obtain blood. It will also bring the advantage of complete transparency and single window access to the service.

IRCS’s mission of blood donation:

As per the statement by Health Ministry, all the 89 blood banks of IRCS and 1,100 branches across the country have collected more than one lakh unit of blood through in house donations and from around 2000 blood donation camps that have been organised during the lockdown period.

More than 38,000 voluntary blood donors have registered with NHQ Blood Bank. They had been contacted and motivated to donate blood. The NHQ Blood Bank has conducted 55 donation camps that collected 2,896 units of blood. A total of 5,221 units have been collected during the lockdown period.

The Union Minister, Harsh Vardhan also urged the people to become voluntary blood donors. He mentioned that regular blood donation can prevent cardiac problems, obesity, and many other ailments.

Blood has been issued to 7,113 patients which include 2,923 thalassaemic patients as well as to the government hospitals like Lady Hardinge (624 units) and AIIMS, Delhi (378 Units).

Indian Red Cross Society has also served more than 3 crore cooked meals and has provided ration to more than 11 lakh families.