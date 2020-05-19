Health Ministry guidelines for Dental Clinics: Emergency dental procedures allowed in red zones

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued specific guidelines for the functioning of dental clinics in Lockdown 4.0. The Ministry issued a circular on May 19, 2020 saying that there was a need to issue unified guidelines, as several guidelines had been issued earlier by IDA, DCI and other organisations.

Health Ministry guidelines address dental services in the country and cover:

Health care workers attending dental ailments in remote locations in government sector.

Dental Surgeons working in small towns and different locations.

Dental Surgeons working on private and government hospitals.

Dental surgeons working in cities in solo or multi-specialty practices.

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issues guidelines for Dental clinics functioning in #Lockdown4. pic.twitter.com/NSf4AzGxfD — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2020

Health Ministry Guidelines: Key Highlights

Containment Zones: All dental clinics in containment zones will remain closed. Patients in containment zones can seek ambulance services to travel to nearby COVID-19 dental facility.

Red Zones: Emergency dental procedures can be performed in red zones.

Orange/ Green Zones: All dental clinics in Orange and Green Zones will be able to function to provide dental consults. However, dental operations will be restricted to emergency and urgent treatment procedures only .

All routine dental procedures have been urged to be postponed to a later review until new guidelines are issued.

Oral cancer screening under the National Cancer Screening programme shall also be postponed until new guidelines are issued because of the high-risk associated with the examination of the oral cavity.