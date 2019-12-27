Hemant Soren to be sworn in as Jharkhand CM on 29th December

Hemant Soren is scheduled to take oath as the new Chief Minister of Jharkhand at 2 pm on December 29, 2019 at the Morabadi Ground in Ranchi. Soren will be administered the oath of the office by Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu.

Hemant Soren had gone to the Raj Bhavan on December 24 to stake claim to form the government in Jharkhand. The JMM Chief had submitted 50 letters of support to the Jharkhand Governor.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha will form the new government in the state in alliance with the Congress and the RJD. Their pre-poll alliance won a total of 47 seats in the 81-member Jharkhand assembly in the recently concluded Jharkhand elections 2019.

The announcement of the oath-taking ceremony was made through an official communiqué by the Raj Bhawan on December 26, 2019. The state’s Chief Secretary DK Tiwari had met Soren at his residence on the same day to invite him for the ceremony.

Jharkhand oath-taking ceremony: Key Details

Date: December 29

Time: 2 PM

Venue: Morabadi Ground, Ranchi

Background

The JMM-Congress-RJD alliance won a clear majority in the Jharkhand Assembly Polls 2019 with 47 seats in the 81-member state assembly. While the JMM won 30 seats, Congress won 16 and the RJD won one seat.

The opposition alliance left no scope for the BJP, which won just 25 seats. The party’s incumbent CM Raghubar Das himself lost from his bastion constituency- Jamshedpur East.

Among the other parties, JVM won 3 seats, AJSU won two seats and CPI-ML and the NCP won one seat each. Two independents also won from their respective constituency including Saryu Roy who defeated CM Raghubar Das.

The Jharkhand Elections 2019 were conducted in five phases between November 30 and December 20 and the counting of the votes had taken place on December 23. Following the announcement of the final result, the Jharkhand Governor invited the JMM chief to form the government in the state.