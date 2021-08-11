Landslide in Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh: Over 40 people feared buried under debris, 4 people rescued so far

Himachal Pradesh Landslide: Several people are feared to be buried after a landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur trapped several vehicles under the debris including a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus carrying over 40 passengers.

The landslide reportedly occurred on Reckong Peo- Shimla Highway at around 12.45pm. The teams of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) were rushed to the area for rescue operations.

The ITBP tweeted saying, "A landslide reported on Reckong Peo- Shimla Highway in #Kinnaur District in Himachal Pradesh today at around 12.45 Hrs. One truck, an HRTC Bus and few vehicles reported came under the rubble. Many people reported trapped. ITBP teams rushed for rescue. More details awaited."

PM Narendra Modi has spoken to Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur regarding the situation and assured all possible support in the ongoing rescue operations.

Rescue Operations & Casualties

•The ITBP personnel of the 17th battalion, 19th battalion & 43rd battalion reach the landslide site on Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway near Nugulsari in Kinnaur. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also been called in.

•According to ITBP, four vehicles including a bus and a truck reported trapped in the rubble, casualties are feared.

•Around 200 jawans of 3 battalions of ITBP are the spot where landslide is happening. The teams are waiting for more than one hour for the shooting stones to stop.

•Around 40-42 people are feared to be trapped in the massive landslide.

Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur informed that 4 people have been rescued so far and taken to the hospital. The NDRF, ITBP, CISF, Police teams are present at the spot and efforts are on for rescue operation but rubbles are still dropping from height. As soon as it comes under control, rescue teams will get in action.

The Chief Minister informed, "50-60 people could be trapped in the debris following a landslide on a road in Nugulsari area of Kinnaur district. Four people including driver & conductor of the bus trapped in the debris have been rescued."

Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur in view of the landslide on Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur district and all possible help. The Home Minister also spoke to ITBP DG, team deployed for evacuation, to take stock of the situation.

Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur said, "I've directed police and local administration to carry out rescue operations. NDRF has also been put on alert. We have received information that one bus and a car could have been hit; awaiting detailed information."

Kinnaur MLA JS Negi released a statement saying, "The landslide incident has taken place near Nigulsari. A bus is buried under the rubble there. Few cars & a truck are suspected to be trapped. The bus driver & one more person rescued. ITBP rescue teams at the spot, operation hindered due to falling boulders."