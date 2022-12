Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022: As per the recent updates, the result for the Himachal Pradesh election will be announced today - December 8. The counting of votes has already started and it is expected the Himachal Pradesh Election result 2022 will be available by evening. Going as per most of the Himachal Pradesh exit poll surveys, it is predicted that there will be a tough battle between BJP and Congress.

Apart from these two parties, Arvind Kejriwal from AAP is also contesting the Himchal Pradesh election for the first time. BJP has also announced that if their party wins the Himachal Pradesh elections, then Jai Ram Thakur will be serving as the Chief Minister again. Check here list of the key candidates from different parties who have contested from different constituencies in the Himachal Pradesh election 2022.

Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022: Key Candidates and Constituencies

S. No. Candidate Constituency Party Education 1 Abhay Kumar Ashok Dharamshala IND Post Graduate 2 Abhinay Bhardwaj Hamirpur Rashtriya Devbhumi Party Graduate 3 Abhishek Barowalia Shimla IND Graduate Professional 4 Abhishek Singh Shahpur AAP 12th Pass 5 Abhishek Thakur Sundernagar IND Graduate Professional 6 Adv. Sanjay Sharma Fatehpur IND Graduate Professional 7 Ajay Kumar Baijnath (Sc) BSP Others 8 Ajay Mahajan Nurpur INC Graduate 9 Ajay Shyam Theog BJP Post Graduate 10 Ajay Singh Pachhad (Sc) AAP Graduate 11 Ajay Solanki Nahan INC 12th Pass 12 Amar Chand Manali Rashtriya Devbhumi Party Graduate Professional 13 Amar Nath Jhanduta (Sc) BSP 10th Pass 14 Amar Nath Bilaspur BSP 10th Pass 15 Amar Singh Bilaspur AAP Graduate 16 Amit Mehta Theog IND Graduate Professional 17 Amit Verma Kangra IND 12th Pass 18 Amrita Chaudhry Bhattiyat Hindu Samaj Party 12th Pass 19 Anil Kapoor Kinnaur (St) BSP 8th Pass 20 Anil Kumar Mankotia Kutlehar AAP Graduate 21 Anil Rana Sujanpur AAP Graduate Professional 22 Anil Sharma Mandi BJP Graduate 23 Anirudh Singh Kasumpti INC Graduate 24 Anju Solan (Sc) AAP Post Graduate 25 Anurag Prarthi Manali AAP Graduate Professional 26 Arun Kumar Jawali Himachal Jan Kranti Party Graduate 27 Arun Kumar ( Kuka) Nagrota BJP 10th Pass 28 Asha Kumari Dalhousie INC Graduate 29 Ashhwani Kumar Rana Haroli Rashtriya Devbhumi Party 10th Pass 30 Ashish Butail Palampur INC Graduate 31 Ashish Kumar Pachhad (Sc) CPI(M) Post Graduate 32 Ashish Kumar Hamirpur IND Graduate Professional 33 Ashish Sharma Shahpur Hindu Samaj Party 10th Pass 34 Ashish Sharma Hamirpur IND Graduate Professional 35 Ashok Kumar Chopal IND Graduate 36 Ashok Kumar Bakaria Dalhousie Rashtriya Devbhumi Party Graduate Professional 37 Ashwani Kumar Rohru (Sc) AAP Graduate 38 Ashwani Verma Paonta Sahib Rashtriya Devbhumi Party Graduate 39 Attar Singh Chandel Theog AAP Doctorate 40 Atul Kaushal Jawalamukhi IND Graduate 41 Ayodhya Prasad Verma Nahan BSP 8th Pass 42 Baba Lal Giri Jogindernagar IND Illiterate 43 Bal Ram Bilaspur Swabhiman Party Graduate Professional 44 Balbir Singh Chintpurni (Sc) BJP Graduate 45 Balbir Singh Verma Chopal BJP 12th Pass 46 Baldev Raj Jawali AAP 10th Pass 47 Baldev Singh Shillai BJP Graduate 48 Balvinder Kumar Singh Shimla Rural BSP Graduate 49 Balwant Singh Doon Rashtriya Devbhumi Party 5th Pass 50 Banarshi Dass Dogra Shahpur BSP 8th Pass 51 Bansi Lal Anni (Sc) INC 12th Pass 52 Bhag Singh Sri Naina Deviji CPI Post Graduate 53 Bhagat Lal Chopal BSP 12th Pass 54 Bhagwant Singh Karsog (Sc) AAP Post Graduate 55 Bhawani Singh Pathania Fatehpur INC Graduate Professional 56 Bhuvneshwar Gaur Manali INC Graduate 57 Bikram Singh Bhattiyat BJP Graduate 58 Bikram Singh Jaswan-Pragpur BJP Graduate Professional 59 Bir Singh Jawali BSP 12th Pass 60 Bumber Thakur Bilaspur INC Graduate Professional 61 Capt. Jaidayal Singh Pal Kutlehar IND Post Graduate 62 Chaitanya Sharma Gagret INC Graduate Professional 63 Chaman Lal Karsog (Sc) BSP 10th Pass 64 Chaman Rakesh Azta Shimla AAP Graduate Professional 65 Champa Thakur Mandi INC Post Graduate 66 Chander Bhan Sullah IND 10th Pass 67 Chander Kumar Jawali INC Post Graduate 68 Chander Mohan Una IND Graduate 69 Chander Shekhar Dharampur INC Graduate Professional 70 Chander Shekhar Dharampur IND 10th Pass 71 Chet Ram Mandi BSP Post Graduate 72 Chet Ram Seraj INC 10th Pass 73 Chet Ram Banjar Himachal Jan Kranti Party Literate 74 Chetan Singh Bragta Jubbal-Kotkhai BJP Post Graduate 75 Dalip Thakur Sarkaghat BJP 10th Pass 76 Davinder Kumar Kutlehar INC 12th Pass 77 Dayal Pyari Pachhad (Sc) INC 12th Pass 78 Deep Raj Karsog (Sc) BJP Graduate Professional 79 Deepak Kumar Sri Naina Deviji Rashtriya Devbhumi Party 12th Pass 80 Des Raj Chauhan Doon IND 10th Pass 81 Desh Raj Nadaun BSP 10th Pass 82 Desh Raj Rampur (Sc) BSP 8th Pass 83 Devki Nand Anni (Sc) CPI(M) 12th Pass 84 Dhameshwar Ram Sarkaghat AAP 12th Pass 85 Dhani Ram Shandil Solan (Sc) INC Doctorate 86 Dharam Pal Nalagarh AAP Others 87 Dhavinder Singh Dalhousie BJP 10th Pass 88 Dr. Anil Dhiman Bhoranj (Sc) BJP Graduate Professional 89 Dr. Ashok Kumar Somal Fatehpur IND Doctorate 90 Dr. Janak Raj Bharmour (St) BJP Post Graduate 91 Dr. Kehar Singh Jaisinghpur (Sc) IND Doctorate 92 Dr. Rajan Sushant Fatehpur AAP Graduate Professional 93 Dr. Rajeev Bindal Nahan BJP Graduate Professional 94 Dr. Rajesh Chanana Kasumpti AAP Graduate Professional 95 Dr. Rajesh Sharma Dehra INC Post Graduate 96 Dr. Swaroop Singh Rana Sullah IND Post Graduate 97 Dr.Ram Lal Markanda Lahaul And Spiti (St) BJP Doctorate 98 Dr.Subhash Chand Manglate Chopal IND Doctorate 99 Gangu Ram Musafir Pachhad (Sc) IND Graduate 100 Ghanshyam Karsog (Sc) IND 12th Pass 101 Gian Chand Nachan (Sc) IND 12th Pass 102 Gian Chand Sujanpur BSP 10th Pass 103 Gita Nand Seraj AAP Graduate Professional 104 Govind Ram Arki BJP 10th Pass 105 Govind Singh Thakur Manali BJP Graduate 106 Gulshan Barsar AAP 10th Pass 107 Gurdas Ram Baijnath (Sc) IND 10th Pass 108 Hans Raj Churah (Sc) BJP Doctorate 109 Hans Raj Indora (Sc) BSP 8th Pass 110 Harbans Singh Dehra BSP 10th Pass 111 Hardeep Singh Bawa Nalagarh INC 12th Pass 112 Harish Janartha Shimla INC Graduate 113 Harmel Singh Kasauli (Sc) AAP Graduate 114 Harshwardhan Chauhan Shillai INC Graduate Professional 115 Het Ram Sundernagar IND Graduate 116 Hiteshwar Singh Banjar IND Graduate 117 Hoshiar Singh Jawalamukhi AAP Post Graduate 118 Hoshyar Singh Dehra IND 12th Pass 119 Hotam Singh Kullu CPI(M) Post Graduate 120 Inder Dutt Lakhanpal Barsar INC Graduate 121 Inder Pal Anni (Sc) AAP Graduate Professional 122 Inder Singh Balh (Sc) BJP 10th Pass 123 Indira Chamba IND 12th Pass 124 Indra Devi Seraj BSP Illiterate 125 Indu Varma Theog IND Post Graduate 126 Jabna Kumari Nachan (Sc) AAP 12th Pass 127 Jagat Singh Negi Kinnaur (St) INC Graduate Professional 128 Jagdish Chand Nalagarh Rashtriya Devbhumi Party 10th Pass 129 Jagdish Chand Sapehia Sullah INC Graduate 130 Jagdish Singh Indora (Sc) AAP 10th Pass 131 Jagjiwan Paul Sullah IND 12th Pass 132 Jagmohan Singh Sri Renukaji (Sc) Rashtriya Devbhumi Party 10th Pass 133 Jagpal Singh Rana Nalagarh IND Graduate Professional 134 Jai Dev Singh Arki Rashtriya Devbhumi Party 12th Pass 135 Jai Ram Thakur Seraj BJP Graduate 136 Jarnail Singh Bhoranj (Sc) BSP 12th Pass 137 Jasveer Singh Nachan (Sc) IND Others 138 Jeet Ram Arki AAP Post Graduate 139 Jeet Ram Katwal Jhanduta (Sc) BJP Post Graduate 140 Jhabe Ram Kaushal Banjar BSP Post Graduate 141 Jia Lal Sadhak Theog BSP Graduate 142 Jitender Pal Jhanduta (Sc) IND 12th Pass 143 Jiwan Ram Balh (Sc) Rashtriya Devbhumi Party Graduate Professional 144 Joginder Singh Shahpur IND Graduate 145 K. L. Thakur Nalagarh IND Graduate Professional 146 Kailash Chand Sarkaghat Rashtriya Devbhumi Party 12th Pass 147 Kalyan Singh Shimla Rashtriya Devbhumi Party 10th Pass 148 Kamal Kant Jogindernagar Rashtriya Devbhumi Party Graduate 149 Kamal Kumar Una IND Post Graduate 150 Kameshwar Kasumpti BSP 5th Pass 151 Kamlesh Arki BSP 10th Pass 152 Kashmir Singh Thakur Hamirpur CPI(M) Doctorate 153 Kaul Singh Darang INC Graduate Professional 154 Kaul Singh Rampur (Sc) BJP Graduate Professional 155 Kewal Kumar Chintpurni (Sc) IND Post Graduate 156 Kewal Singh Shahpur INC Post Graduate 157 Khimi Ram Banjar INC Graduate Professional 158 Kirnesh Jung Paonta Sahib INC 12th Pass 159 Kishori Lal Karsog (Sc) CPI(M) Graduate Professional 160 Kishori Lal Nalagarh Swabhiman Party Doctorate 161 Kishori Lal Baijnath (Sc) INC 10th Pass 162 Kishori Lal Anni (Sc) IND Post Graduate 163 Kripal Parmar Fatehpur IND Graduate Professional 164 Kulbhash Chand Kangra IND 10th Pass 165 Kulbhushan Thakur Jogindernagar IND Graduate 166 Kuldeep Singh Pathania Bhattiyat INC Graduate Professional 167 Kuldeep Singh Rathore Theog INC Post Graduate 168 Kuldip Singh Tanwar Kasumpti CPI(M) Doctorate 169 Kulwant Singh Rana Dharamshala AAP Doctorate 170 Kushal Bhardwaj Jogindernagar CPI(M) Post Graduate 171 Lakhwinder Singh Rana Nalagarh BJP Graduate 172 Lata Chandel Bilaspur IND 12th Pass 173 Laxman Dass Indora (Sc) Hindu Samaj Party 12th Pass 174 Laxmender Singh Mandi IND Post Graduate 175 Lekh Raj Katnoria Gagret BSP 10th Pass 176 Lokender Kumar Anni (Sc) BJP Post Graduate 177 Lot Rama Thakur Kullu IND 10th Pass 178 Mahender Rana Seraj CPI(M) Graduate Professional 179 Mahesh Raj Karsog (Sc) INC 12th Pass 180 Mahinder Singh Manali IND Graduate Professional 181 Major Khem Singh Thakur Mandi IND Post Graduate 182 Malender Rajan Indora (Sc) INC Graduate Professional 183 Manish Kumar Dehra AAP Graduate Professional 184 Manish Kumar Thakur Paonta Sahib AAP Graduate 185 Manish Sareen Dalhousie AAP Graduate Professional 186 Manish Tomar Paonta Sahib IND 12th Pass 187 Manisha Kumari Nurpur AAP Post Graduate 188 Manohar Lal Indora (Sc) IND 10th Pass 189 Manohar Lal Ghumarwin IND 10th Pass 190 Manohar Lal Dadwal Gagret AAP 10th Pass 191 Manoj Kumar Jhanduta (Sc) Rashtriya Devbhumi Party Graduate 192 Maya Sharma Barsar BJP 10th Pass 193 Mehar Chand Jogindernagar Rashtriya Lokneeti Party 10th Pass 194 Mohan Lal Brakta Rohru (Sc) INC Graduate Professional 195 Mukesh Agnihotri Haroli INC Post Graduate 196 Mukesh Kumar Jaswan-Pragpur IND 10th Pass 197 Mulkh Raj Baijnath (Sc) BJP 10th Pass 198 Munish Sharma Sarkaghat IND Post Graduate 199 Naathu Ram Chauhan Shillai AAP Graduate 200 Nagender Chand Doon BSP 12th Pass 201 Nand Kumar Jaryal Churah (Sc) AAP Post Graduate 202 Nand Lal Rampur (Sc) INC Post Graduate 203 Nand Lal Nachan (Sc) BSP 8th Pass 204 Nand Lal Ghumarwin IND 10th Pass 205 Narain Singh Sri Renukaji (Sc) BJP Post Graduate 206 Narayan Singh Sundernagar BSP 10th Pass 207 Narender Kumar Jogindernagar BSP Graduate Professional 208 Narender Kumar Seraj IND 12th Pass 209 Narender Singh Rohru (Sc) Rashtriya Devbhumi Party 10th Pass 210 Naresh Kumar Haroli BSP Graduate Professional 211 Naresh Kumar Nachan (Sc) INC Post Graduate 212 Naresh Kumar Bhattiyat AAP Graduate 213 Naresh Kumar Barsar Rashtriya Devbhumi Party 8th Pass 214 Naresh Kumar Darji Hamirpur IND 10th Pass 215 Narinder Singh Sri Naina Deviji AAP Graduate 216 Narinder Thakur Hamirpur BJP Post Graduate 217 Narotam Singh Kullu BJP Post Graduate 218 Neelam Nayyar Chamba BJP Graduate 219 Neeraj Nayar Chamba INC Graduate 220 Neeraj Saini Banjar AAP 12th Pass 221 Nirmal Parshad Indora (Sc) IND 12th Pass 222 Nirmal Singh Bhattiyat IND Post Graduate 223 Om Prakash Kasauli (Sc) IND Graduate 224 Paramjeet Singh Pammi Doon BJP Graduate 225 Paramjit Singh Barsar Himachal Jan Kranti Party Graduate 226 Paras Bains Nalagarh BSP 12th Pass 227 Paras Ram Anni (Sc) IND Graduate 228 Paras Ram Chamba BSP 12th Pass 229 Parkash Chand Bharmour (St) AAP Post Graduate 230 Parmodh Chand Baijnath (Sc) AAP 12th Pass 231 Pawan Kumar Sarkaghat INC 12th Pass 232 Pawan Kumar Bhoranj (Sc) IND 12th Pass 233 Pawan Kumar Kajal Kangra BJP 10th Pass 234 Piyush Kanga Bilaspur IND Post Graduate 235 Pooja Verma Sundernagar AAP Graduate Professional 236 Prakash Andta Rohru (Sc) BSP 10th Pass 237 Prakash Chand Bhardwaj Dharampur BSP Post Graduate 238 Prakash Chaudhary Balh (Sc) INC Post Graduate 239 Prakash Prem Kumar Jogindernagar BJP 10th Pass 240 Praveen Kumar Shimla Rural IND Graduate 241 Praveen Kumar Mandi IND Post Graduate 242 Praveen Kumar Kaushal Hamirpur BSP Graduate 243 Prem Chand Jaswan-Pragpur BSP Others 244 Prem Kumar Balh (Sc) BSP Post Graduate 245 Prem Kumar Shimla Rural AAP Post Graduate 246 Prem Lal Banga Ghumarwin BSP 10th Pass 247 Pritam Dev Rampur (Sc) IND 5th Pass 248 Puja Bharmour (St) Himachal Jan Kranti Party Graduate 249 Puja Pal Bilaspur Rashtriya Devbhumi Party Graduate Professional 250 Puran Chand Darang BJP 10th Pass 251 Puran Dutt Shimla Rural Rashtriya Devbhumi Party Graduate 252 Pushpinder Verma Hamirpur INC Post Graduate 253 R.S. Bali Nagrota INC Graduate Professional 254 Raghubir Singh Gagret Himachal Jan Kranti Party 10th Pass 255 Raj Kumar Kangra AAP 10th Pass 256 Raj Kumar Jhanduta (Sc) IND Graduate Professional 257 Rajat Thakur Dharampur BJP Graduate 258 Rajeev Kumar Mandi IND 12th Pass 259 Rajeev Kumar Kaundel Kasauli (Sc) Rashtriya Devbhumi Party Others 260 Rajender Arki IND 10th Pass 261 Rajender Singh Rohru (Sc) IND Graduate 262 Rajesh Dharmani Ghumarwin INC Post Graduate 263 Rajesh Kashyap Solan (Sc) BJP Post Graduate 264 Rajesh Kumar Sujanpur IND 10th Pass 265 Rajesh Kumar Gill Shimla BSP 10th Pass 266 Rajesh Thakur Gagret BJP Graduate 267 Rajinder Kasauli (Sc) Himachal Jan Kranti Party 8th Pass 268 Rajinder Solan (Sc) BSP 5th Pass 269 Rajinder Garg Ghumarwin BJP Post Graduate 270 Rajinder Singh Sujanpur INC Graduate 271 Rajiv Gautam Una AAP Graduate Professional 272 Rajiv Saizal Kasauli (Sc) BJP Graduate Professional 273 Rajneesh Kimta Chopal INC Graduate Professional 274 Rajni Kaushal Bhoranj (Sc) AAP 12th Pass 275 Rakesh Kumar Dharamshala BJP Graduate 276 Rakesh Kumar Sundernagar BJP Graduate 277 Rakesh Kumar Chopra Ghumarwin AAP 10th Pass 278 Rakesh Mandhotra Dharampur AAP Post Graduate 279 Rakesh Pathania Fatehpur BJP 12th Pass 280 Rakesh Singha Theog CPI(M) Post Graduate 281 Ram Kishan Sri Renukaji (Sc) AAP Post Graduate 282 Ram Kumar Doon INC Post Graduate 283 Ram Kumar Haroli BJP Post Graduate 284 Ram Lal Thakur Sri Naina Deviji INC Graduate Professional 285 Ram Pal Jubbal-Kotkhai BSP 8th Pass 286 Ram Paul Chintpurni (Sc) AAP Post Graduate 287 Ram Prakash Kasumpti Rashtriya Devbhumi Party 10th Pass 288 Ram Rattan Kasauli (Sc) BSP Literate 289 Ram Singh Kullu IND Graduate 290 Ramesh Chand Sarkaghat BSP 10th Pass 291 Ramesh Chand Dehra BJP 10th Pass 292 Ramesh Chand Una BSP 12th Pass 293 Ramesh Kumar Darang BSP 8th Pass 294 Ramesh Kumar Shahpur IND 5th Pass 295 Rameshwar Paonta Sahib IND 5th Pass 296 Ramjan Nahan IND 10th Pass 297 Ran Vijay Singh Sundernagar Rashtriya Devbhumi Party 10th Pass 298 Ranbir Singh Nurpur BJP 10th Pass 299 Randhir Sharma Sri Naina Deviji BJP Post Graduate 300 Ranjit Singh Nadaun IND 10th Pass 301 Ranjit Singh Rana Sujanpur BJP 12th Pass 302 Rasila Ram Bharmour (St) Himachal Janta Party Graduate 303 Rattan Chand Katoch Barsar BSP 10th Pass 304 Ravi Kumar Mehta Shimla Rural BJP Post Graduate 305 Ravi Thakur Lahaul And Spiti (St) INC Graduate 306 Ravinder Kumar Dhiman Jaisinghpur (Sc) BJP Graduate 307 Ravinder Pal Singh Jogindernagar AAP Post Graduate 308 Ravinder Pal Singh Mann Haroli AAP Graduate Professional 309 Ravinder Singh Jawalamukhi BJP Graduate 310 Ravinder Singh Sullah AAP Graduate 311 Reena Pachhad (Sc) BJP Post Graduate 312 Reeta Devi Indora (Sc) BJP 10th Pass 313 Rekha Rani Sullah IND 12th Pass 314 Rinku Dalhousie IND Graduate 315 Rohit Thakur Jubbal-Kotkhai INC Graduate 316 Roshan Lal Chaudhary Paonta Sahib IND Post Graduate 317 Sahil Chouhan Jaswan-Pragpur AAP 12th Pass 318 Salender Singh Nahan Rashtriya Devbhumi Party 12th Pass 319 Sali Ram Nurpur BSP 10th Pass 320 Sanjay Arki INC Graduate 321 Sanjay Bhardwaj Palampur AAP Graduate Professional 322 Sanjay Guleria Jawali BJP Graduate 323 Sanjay Kumar Mandi Rashtriya Devbhumi Party 10th Pass 324 Sanjay Kumar Arki IND Graduate 325 Sanjay Prashar Jaswan-Pragpur IND 12th Pass 326 Sanjay Rattan Jawalamukhi INC Post Graduate 327 Sanjay Sood Shimla BJP Graduate 328 Sanjeev Jogindernagar IND Graduate Professional 329 Sanjeev Kumar Barsar IND 12th Pass 330 Santosh Kumar Jaisinghpur (Sc) AAP 10th Pass 331 Sarveen Shahpur BJP Post Graduate 332 Satpal Singh Raizada Una INC 10th Pass 333 Satpal Singh Satti Una BJP Post Graduate 334 Saunu Ram Nachan (Sc) IND Graduate 335 Seema Paonta Sahib BSP 12th Pass 336 Shankey Thukral Nadaun AAP Graduate Professional 337 Shashi Bala Rohru (Sc) BJP Post Graduate 338 Shasi Kant Chamba AAP Graduate Professional 339 Sher Singh Kullu AAP 12th Pass 340 Shrikant Chauhan Jubbal-Kotkhai AAP 10th Pass 341 Shyam Lal Mandi AAP Post Graduate 342 Sikander Kumar Nagrota IND 12th Pass 343 Sohan Lal Sundernagar INC Post Graduate 344 Subhash Chand Shukla Dharamshala IND Graduate 345 Subhash Sharma Bilaspur IND Post Graduate 346 Subhash Singh Dhadwal Nurpur IND 10th Pass 347 Sudarshan Jaspa Lahaul And Spiti (St) AAP Graduate Professional 348 Sudarshan Singh Babloo Chintpurni (Sc) INC 12th Pass 349 Sudhir Kumar Jhanduta (Sc) AAP Post Graduate 350 Sudhir Sharma Dharamshala INC Graduate 351 Sukh Ram Paonta Sahib BJP 12th Pass 352 Sukhvinder Singh Nadaun INC Post Graduate 353 Suman Kadam Jubbal-Kotkhai IND Graduate 354 Suman Kumar Sullah IND 12th Pass 355 Sunder Singh Thakur Kullu INC Graduate Professional 356 Sunil Kumar Paonta Sahib IND Graduate 357 Sunil Kumar Jawalamukhi IND 12th Pass 358 Sunil Sharma Nahan AAP Graduate 359 Surat Negi Kinnaur (St) BJP Graduate Professional 360 Surender Kumar Nadaun IND 12th Pass 361 Surender Shourie Banjar BJP Graduate 362 Surender Singh Jaisinghpur (Sc) IND Graduate 363 Surender Singh Thakur Jogindernagar IND Graduate Professional 364 Suresh Bhardwaj Kasumpti BJP Graduate Professional 365 Suresh Kumar Sullah BSP Graduate 366 Suresh Kumar Bhoranj (Sc) INC Post Graduate 367 Suresh Kumar Palampur BSP 8th Pass 368 Suresh Kumar Shillai Rashtriya Devbhumi Party 12th Pass 369 Surinder Kumar Kangra INC Graduate 370 Surinder Singh Mankotia Jaswan-Pragpur INC Post Graduate 371 Susheel Kumar Bhrigu Pachhad (Sc) Rashtriya Devbhumi Party 12th Pass 372 Sushil Kumar Jawalamukhi BSP 12th Pass 373 Sushil Kumar Jaisinghpur (Sc) Rashtriya Devbhumi Party Graduate Professional 374 Sushil Kumar Surroch Hamirpur AAP Post Graduate 375 Swarn Singh Saini Doon AAP 8th Pass 376 Tara Chand Manali BSP 8th Pass 377 Tara Chand Balh (Sc) AAP 10th Pass 378 Tejwant Singh Negi Kinnaur (St) IND Graduate 379 Tek Chand Sundernagar IND Others 380 Tersem Singh Kinnaur (St) AAP 12th Pass 381 Thakur Singh Sundernagar Sainik Samaj Party Graduate 382 Thakur Singh Bharmouri Bharmour (St) INC Graduate 383 Thakur Surender Pal Jogindernagar INC 10th Pass 384 Tikender Singh Panwar Shimla CPI(M) Graduate 385 Tilak Raj Fatehpur BSP Others 386 Trilok Jamwal Bilaspur BJP Post Graduate 387 Trilok Kapoor Palampur BJP 12th Pass 388 Uday Singh Rampur (Sc) AAP Post Graduate 389 Uday Singhta Chopal AAP Graduate Professional 390 Uma Kant Nagrota AAP Post Graduate 391 Uttam Chand Chamba Bhartiya Veer Dal 12th Pass 392 Varun Kumar Dehra IND Graduate Professional 393 Varun Kumar Thakur Ghumarwin IND Others 394 Vijay Koundal Fatehpur IND Post Graduate 395 Vijay Kumar Nadaun BJP Post Graduate 396 Vijay Kumar Kangra BSP 12th Pass 397 Vijay Pal Khachi Theog IND Graduate Professional 398 Vikramaditya Singh Shimla Rural INC Post Graduate 399 Vinay Kumar Sri Renukaji (Sc) INC 10th Pass 400 Vinod Dadwal (Pintu) Gagret Rashtriya Devbhumi Party 12th Pass 401 Vinod Kumar Nachan (Sc) BJP 12th Pass 402 Vinod Sultanpuri Kasauli (Sc) INC Graduate 403 Vipan Kumar Nehria Dharamshala IND Graduate 404 Vipin Singh Parmar Sullah BJP Graduate Professional 405 Virender Kanwar Kutlehar BJP Graduate Professional 406 Virender Kumar Chintpurni (Sc) BSP Graduate 407 Vishal Shankta Jubbal-Kotkhai CPI(M) Post Graduate 408 Vishesh Baijnath (Sc) Swabhiman Party Post Graduate 409 Vivek Kumar Jhanduta (Sc) INC Graduate Professional 410 Yadvinder Goma Jaisinghpur (Sc) INC Post Graduate 411 Yashwant Singh Churah (Sc) INC Post Graduate 412 Yogesh Thakur Ghumarwin Rashtriya Devbhumi Party 12th Pass

Jai Ram Thakur is an MLA from the Seraj assembly seat. With Jai Ram Thakur retaining it in each election after winning the seat for the first time in 1998. In 2017, Congress had fielded Chet Ram Thakur, who lost to Jairam Thakur by over 11,000 votes. In the 2017 assembly election in Himachal Pradesh with a house strength of 68, the BJP won 44 seats and the Congress 21, with one seat going to the CPI-M, and two to independent candidates. Let's see who gets the highest number of votes this year.

