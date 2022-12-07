Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2017, 2022 Exit Poll: Check Complete List of Winners, Seats - BJP and Congress
Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022 Updates: The results of the Himachal Assembly Elections 2022 will be declared on December 8. The voting was held in a single phase on November 12. Till the Himachal Pradesh election result 2022 are announced, check here list of winners, constituency and other details.
Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022: The Himachal Pradesh Assembly election results will be announced on December 8. As per reports, Himachal Pradesh saw a voter turnout of over 74% voter in one phase of voting that was held on November 12, 2022. The BJP, Congress including other key parties are ready for the face-off. Currently, the BJP is in power in the state, and in 2017 the party secured 43 seats in the Himachal Assembly. While exit polls are pointing at the possibility of a hung Assembly in the state, a clear picture will be available on December 8, once the Election Commission of India announces the Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022. Here, check the list of winners and constituencies here.
Himachal Pradesh Election Exit Poll 2022 Prediction
As per the predictions and reports, most of the polls predicted a win for BJP but quite a few opted for the Congress. As per regional and national channels, BJP could end up with 35 seats in Himachal Pradesh whereas Congress could end up with 30 seats. The poll also predicted 4-8 seats for others. The prediction suggests that an extremely close contest is on the cards where the final verdict could swing either way. The Himachal Pradesh exit poll result 2022 becomes all the more important in view of the many twists and turns that the political landscape has seen in the state in the last five years.
Himachal Pradesh Election Exit Poll Result 2022 Highlights
|
Highlights
|
Exit Polls
|
Seats
|
68
|
Majority
|
35
|
Projected Result
|
BJP
|
35
|
Congress
|
30
|
AAP
|
0
Source: Regional and National Channels
Himachal Pradesh Election Result: Winners of 2017
|
S.No
|
AC Name
|
District
|
Winning Candidate
|
Party
|
Total Votes
|
1
|
Churah
|
Chamba
|
Hans Raj
|
Bharatiya Janta Party
|
52,509
|
2
|
Bharmour
|
Chamba
|
Jia Lal
|
Bharatiya Janta Party
|
51,163
|
3
|
Chamba
|
Chamba
|
Pawan Nayyar
|
Bharatiya Janta Party
|
53,583
|
4
|
Dalhousie
|
Chamba
|
Asha Kumari
|
Indian National Congress
|
49,099
|
5
|
Bhattiyat
|
Chamba
|
Bikram Singh Jaryal
|
Bharatiya Janta Party
|
52,462
|
6
|
Nurpur
|
Kangra
|
Rakesh Pathania
|
Bharatiya Janta Party
|
63,584
|
7
|
Indora
|
Kangra
|
Reeta Devi
|
Bharatiya Janta Party
|
59,190
|
8
|
Fatehpur
|
Kangra
|
Sujan Singh Pathania
|
Indian National Congress
|
58,112
|
9
|
Jawali
|
Kangra
|
Arjun Singh
|
Bharatiya Janta Party
|
66,916
|
10
|
Dehra
|
Kangra
|
Hoshyar Singh
|
Independent
|
53,711
|
11
|
Jaswan-Pragpur
|
Kangra
|
Bikram Singh
|
Bharatiya Janta Party
|
50,582
|
12
|
Jawalamukhi
|
Kangra
|
Ramesh Chand Dhawala
|
Bharatiya Janta Party
|
53,280
|
13
|
Jaisinghpur
|
Kangra
|
Ravinder Kumar
|
Bharatiya Janta Party
|
49,913
|
14
|
Sullah
|
Kangra
|
Vipin Singh Parmar
|
Bharatiya Janta Party
|
68,769
|
15
|
Nagrota
|
Kangra
|
Arun Kumar
|
Bharatiya Janta Party
|
63,806
|
16
|
Kangra
|
Kangra
|
Pawan Kumar Kajal
|
Indian National Congress
|
57,810
|
17
|
Shahpur
|
Kangra
|
Sarveen Choudhary
|
Bharatiya Janta Party
|
59,129
|
18
|
Dharamshala
|
Kangra
|
Kishan Kapoor
|
Bharatiya Janta Party
|
56,488
|
19
|
Palampur
|
Kangra
|
Ashish Butail
|
Indian National Congress
|
50,173
|
20
|
Baijnath
|
Kangra
|
Mulkh Raj
|
Bharatiya Janta Party
|
52,376
|
21
|
Lahaul & Spiti
|
Lahul & Spiti
|
Dr. Ram Lal Markanda
|
Bharatiya Janta Party
|
16,929
|
22
|
Manali
|
Kullu
|
Govind Singh Thakur
|
Bharatiya Janta Party
|
52,796
|
23
|
Kullu
|
Kullu
|
Sunder Singh Thakur
|
Indian National Congress
|
62,020
|
24
|
Banjar
|
Kullu
|
Surender Shourie
|
Bharatiya Janta Party
|
53,309
|
25
|
Anni
|
Kullu
|
Kishori Lal
|
Bharatiya Janta Party
|
59,839
|
26
|
Karsog
|
Mandi
|
Hira Lal
|
Bharatiya Janta Party
|
50,775
|
27
|
Sundernagar
|
Mandi
|
Rakesh Kumar
|
Bharatiya Janta Party
|
56,451
|
28
|
Nachan
|
Mandi
|
Vinod Kumar
|
Bharatiya Janta Party
|
61,216
|
29
|
Seraj
|
Mandi
|
Jai Ram Thakur
|
Bharatiya Janta Party
|
62,742
|
30
|
Darang
|
Mandi
|
Jawahar Thakur
|
Bharatiya Janta Party
|
64,896
|
31
|
Jogindernagar
|
Mandi
|
Prakash Rana
|
Independent
|
65,422
|
32
|
Dharampur
|
Mandi
|
Mahender Singh
|
Bharatiya Janta Party
|
48,093
|
33
|
Mandi
|
Mandi
|
Anil Sharma
|
Bharatiya Janta Party
|
53,246
|
34
|
Balh
|
Mandi
|
Inder Singh
|
Bharatiya Janta Party
|
57,316
|
35
|
Sarkaghat
|
Mandi
|
Inder Singh
|
Bharatiya Janta Party
|
56,752
|
36
|
Bhoranj
|
Hamirpur
|
Kamlesh Kumari
|
Bharatiya Janta Party
|
50,085
|
37
|
Sujanpur
|
Hamirpur
|
Rajinder Rana
|
Indian National Congress
|
50,214
|
38
|
Hamirpur
|
Hamirpur
|
Narinder Thakur
|
Bharatiya Janta Party
|
47,804
|
39
|
Barsar
|
Hamirpur
|
Inder Dutt Lakhanpal
|
Indian National Congress
|
56,519
|
40
|
Nadaun
|
Hamirpur
|
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu
|
Indian National Congress
|
62,491
|
41
|
Chintpurni
|
Una
|
Balbir Singh
|
Bharatiya Janta Party
|
57,018
|
42
|
Gagret
|
Una
|
Rajesh Thakur
|
Bharatiya Janta Party
|
59,273
|
43
|
Haroli
|
Una
|
Mukesh Agnihotri
|
Indian National Congress
|
64,022
|
44
|
Una
|
Una
|
Satpal Singh Raizada
|
Indian National Congress
|
62,212
|
45
|
Kutlehar
|
Una
|
Virender Kanwar
|
Bharatiya Janta Party
|
58,911
|
46
|
Jhanduta
|
Bilaspur
|
Jeet Ram Katwal
|
Bharatiya Janta Party
|
53,098
|
47
|
Ghumarwin
|
Bilaspur
|
Rajinder Garg
|
Bharatiya Janta Party
|
59,732
|
48
|
Bilaspur
|
Bilaspur
|
Subhash Thakur
|
Bharatiya Janta Party
|
57,824
|
49
|
Sri Naina Deviji
|
Bilaspur
|
Ram Lal Thakur
|
Indian National Congress
|
56,249
|
50
|
Arki
|
Solan
|
Virbhadra Singh
|
Indian National Congress
|
63,681
|
51
|
Nalagarh
|
Solan
|
Lakhvinder Singh Rana
|
Indian National Congress
|
69,653
|
52
|
Doon
|
Solan
|
Paramjeet Singh
|
Bharatiya Janta Party
|
55,519
|
53
|
Solan
|
Solan
|
Dr. (COL.) DHANI RAM SHANDIL
|
Indian National Congress
|
53,750
|
54
|
Kasauli
|
Solan
|
Rajiv Saizal
|
Bharatiya Janta Party
|
48,172
|
55
|
Pachhad
|
Sirmaur
|
Suresh Kumar Kashyap
|
Bharatiya Janta Party
|
55,241
|
56
|
Nahan
|
Sirmaur
|
Dr. Rajeev Bindal
|
Bharatiya Janta Party
|
60,933
|
57
|
Sri Renukaji
|
Sirmaur
|
Vinay Kumar
|
Indian National Congress
|
50,965
|
58
|
Paonta Sahib
|
Sirmaur
|
Sukh Ram
|
Bharatiya Janta Party
|
60,301
|
59
|
Shillai
|
Sirmaur
|
Harshwardhan Chauhan
|
Indian National Congress
|
55,530
|
60
|
Chopal
|
Shimla
|
Balbir Singh Verma
|
Bharatiya Janta Party
|
55,325
|
61
|
Theog
|
Shimla
|
Rakesh Singha
|
Communist Party Of India (Marxist)
|
57,635
|
62
|
Kasumpti
|
Shimla
|
Anirudh Singh
|
Indian National Congress
|
40,814
|
63
|
Shimla
|
Shimla
|
Suresh Bhardwaj
|
Bharatiya Janta Party
|
32,081
|
64
|
Shimla Rural
|
Shimla
|
Vikramaditya Singh
|
Indian National Congress
|
52,663
|
65
|
Jubbal-Kotkhai
|
Shimla
|
Narinder Bragta
|
Bharatiya Janta Party
|
54,240
|
66
|
Rampur
|
Shimla
|
Nand Lal
|
Indian National Congress
|
52,846
|
67
|
Rohru
|
Shimla
|
Mohan Lal Brakta
|
Indian National Congress
|
49,592
|
68
|
Kinnaur
|
Kinnaur
|
Jagat Singh Negi
|
Indian National Congress
|
41,576
The current ruling party BJP is hoping for a win on the back of its development agenda, while the opposition Congress is urging voters to go by the four-decade-old tradition of voting in Himachal Pradesh that were held in November. However, the final Himachal Pradesh election result 2022 will be announced on December 8.
