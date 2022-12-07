Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2017, 2022 Exit Poll: Check Complete List of Winners, Seats - BJP and Congress

Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022 Updates: The results of the Himachal Assembly Elections 2022 will be declared on December 8. The voting was held in a single phase on November 12. Till the Himachal Pradesh election result 2022 are announced, check here list of winners, constituency and other details. 

Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022: The Himachal Pradesh Assembly election results will be announced on December 8. As per reports, Himachal Pradesh saw a voter turnout of over 74% voter in one phase of voting that was held on November 12, 2022. The BJP, Congress including other key parties are ready for the face-off.  Currently, the BJP is in power in the state, and in 2017 the party secured 43 seats in the Himachal Assembly. While exit polls are pointing at the possibility of a hung Assembly in the state, a clear picture will be available on December 8, once the Election Commission of India announces the Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022. Here, check the list of winners and constituencies here. 

Himachal Pradesh Election Exit Poll 2022 Prediction 

As per the predictions and reports, most of the polls predicted a win for BJP but quite a few opted for the Congress. As per regional and national channels, BJP could end up with 35 seats in Himachal Pradesh whereas Congress could end up with 30 seats. The poll also predicted 4-8 seats for others. The prediction suggests that an extremely close contest is on the cards where the final verdict could swing either way. The Himachal Pradesh exit poll result 2022 becomes all the more important in view of the many twists and turns that the political landscape has seen in the state in the last five years.  

Himachal Pradesh Election Exit Poll Result 2022 Highlights

Highlights 

Exit Polls 

Seats

68

Majority 

35

Projected Result

BJP 

35

Congress

30

AAP

0

Source: Regional and National Channels

Himachal Pradesh Election Result: Winners of 2017 

S.No  

AC Name

District

Winning Candidate

Party

Total Votes

1

Churah

Chamba

Hans Raj

Bharatiya Janta Party

52,509

2

Bharmour

Chamba

Jia Lal

Bharatiya Janta Party

51,163

3

Chamba

Chamba

Pawan Nayyar

Bharatiya Janta Party

53,583

4

Dalhousie

Chamba

Asha Kumari

Indian National Congress

49,099

5

Bhattiyat

Chamba

Bikram Singh Jaryal

Bharatiya Janta Party

52,462

6

Nurpur

Kangra

Rakesh Pathania

Bharatiya Janta Party

63,584

7

Indora

Kangra

Reeta Devi

Bharatiya Janta Party

59,190

8

Fatehpur

Kangra

Sujan Singh Pathania

Indian National Congress

58,112

9

Jawali

Kangra

Arjun Singh

Bharatiya Janta Party

66,916

10

Dehra

Kangra

Hoshyar Singh

Independent

53,711

11

Jaswan-Pragpur

Kangra

Bikram Singh

Bharatiya Janta Party

50,582

12

Jawalamukhi

Kangra

Ramesh Chand Dhawala

Bharatiya Janta Party

53,280

13

Jaisinghpur

Kangra

Ravinder Kumar

Bharatiya Janta Party

49,913

14

Sullah

Kangra

Vipin Singh Parmar

Bharatiya Janta Party

68,769

15

Nagrota

Kangra

Arun Kumar

Bharatiya Janta Party

63,806

16

Kangra

Kangra

Pawan Kumar Kajal

Indian National Congress

57,810

17

Shahpur

Kangra

Sarveen Choudhary

Bharatiya Janta Party

59,129

18

Dharamshala

Kangra

Kishan Kapoor

Bharatiya Janta Party

56,488

19

Palampur

Kangra

Ashish Butail

Indian National Congress

50,173

20

Baijnath

Kangra

Mulkh Raj

Bharatiya Janta Party

52,376

21

Lahaul & Spiti

Lahul & Spiti

Dr. Ram Lal Markanda

Bharatiya Janta Party

16,929

22

Manali

Kullu

Govind Singh Thakur

Bharatiya Janta Party

52,796

23

Kullu

Kullu

Sunder Singh Thakur

Indian National Congress

62,020

24

Banjar

Kullu

Surender Shourie

Bharatiya Janta Party

53,309

25

Anni

Kullu

Kishori Lal

Bharatiya Janta Party

59,839

26

Karsog

Mandi

Hira Lal

Bharatiya Janta Party

50,775

27

Sundernagar

Mandi

Rakesh Kumar

Bharatiya Janta Party

56,451

28

Nachan

Mandi

Vinod Kumar

Bharatiya Janta Party

61,216

29

Seraj

Mandi

Jai Ram Thakur

Bharatiya Janta Party

62,742

30

Darang

Mandi

Jawahar Thakur

Bharatiya Janta Party

64,896

31

Jogindernagar

Mandi

Prakash Rana

Independent

65,422

32

Dharampur

Mandi

Mahender Singh

Bharatiya Janta Party

48,093

33

Mandi

Mandi

Anil Sharma

Bharatiya Janta Party

53,246

34

Balh

Mandi

Inder Singh

Bharatiya Janta Party

57,316

35

Sarkaghat

Mandi

Inder Singh

Bharatiya Janta Party

56,752

36

Bhoranj

Hamirpur

Kamlesh Kumari

Bharatiya Janta Party

50,085

37

Sujanpur

Hamirpur

Rajinder Rana

Indian National Congress

50,214

38

Hamirpur

Hamirpur

Narinder Thakur

Bharatiya Janta Party

47,804

39

Barsar

Hamirpur

Inder Dutt Lakhanpal

Indian National Congress

56,519

40

Nadaun

Hamirpur

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Indian National Congress

62,491

41

Chintpurni

Una

Balbir Singh

Bharatiya Janta Party

57,018

42

Gagret

Una

Rajesh Thakur

Bharatiya Janta Party

59,273

43

Haroli

Una

Mukesh Agnihotri

Indian National Congress

64,022

44

Una

Una

Satpal Singh Raizada

Indian National Congress

62,212

45

Kutlehar

Una

Virender Kanwar

Bharatiya Janta Party

58,911

46

Jhanduta

Bilaspur

Jeet Ram Katwal

Bharatiya Janta Party

53,098

47

Ghumarwin

Bilaspur

Rajinder Garg

Bharatiya Janta Party

59,732

48

Bilaspur

Bilaspur

Subhash Thakur

Bharatiya Janta Party

57,824

49

Sri Naina Deviji

Bilaspur

Ram Lal Thakur

Indian National Congress

56,249

50

Arki

Solan

Virbhadra Singh

Indian National Congress

63,681

51

Nalagarh

Solan

Lakhvinder Singh Rana

Indian National Congress

69,653

52

Doon

Solan

Paramjeet Singh

Bharatiya Janta Party

55,519

53

Solan

Solan

Dr. (COL.) DHANI RAM SHANDIL

Indian National Congress

53,750

54

Kasauli

Solan

Rajiv Saizal

Bharatiya Janta Party

48,172

55

Pachhad

Sirmaur

Suresh Kumar Kashyap

Bharatiya Janta Party

55,241

56

Nahan

Sirmaur

Dr. Rajeev Bindal

Bharatiya Janta Party

60,933

57

Sri Renukaji

Sirmaur

Vinay Kumar

Indian National Congress

50,965

58

Paonta Sahib

Sirmaur

Sukh Ram

Bharatiya Janta Party

60,301

59

Shillai

Sirmaur

Harshwardhan Chauhan

Indian National Congress

55,530

60

Chopal

Shimla

Balbir Singh Verma

Bharatiya Janta Party

55,325

61

Theog

Shimla

Rakesh Singha

Communist Party Of India (Marxist)

57,635

62

Kasumpti

Shimla

Anirudh Singh

Indian National Congress

40,814

63

Shimla

Shimla

Suresh Bhardwaj

Bharatiya Janta Party

32,081

64

Shimla Rural

Shimla

Vikramaditya Singh

Indian National Congress

52,663

65

Jubbal-Kotkhai

Shimla

Narinder Bragta

Bharatiya Janta Party

54,240

66

Rampur

Shimla

Nand Lal

Indian National Congress

52,846

67

Rohru

Shimla

Mohan Lal Brakta

Indian National Congress

49,592

68

Kinnaur

Kinnaur

Jagat Singh Negi

Indian National Congress

41,576

The current ruling party BJP is hoping for a win on the back of its development agenda, while the opposition Congress is urging voters to go by the four-decade-old tradition of voting in Himachal Pradesh that were held in November. However, the final Himachal Pradesh election result 2022 will be announced on December 8.  

