Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2017, 2022 Exit Poll: Check Complete List of Winners, Seats - BJP and Congress

Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022: The Himachal Pradesh Assembly election results will be announced on December 8. As per reports, Himachal Pradesh saw a voter turnout of over 74% voter in one phase of voting that was held on November 12, 2022. The BJP, Congress including other key parties are ready for the face-off. Currently, the BJP is in power in the state, and in 2017 the party secured 43 seats in the Himachal Assembly. While exit polls are pointing at the possibility of a hung Assembly in the state, a clear picture will be available on December 8, once the Election Commission of India announces the Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022. Here, check the list of winners and constituencies here.

Himachal Pradesh Election Exit Poll 2022 Prediction

As per the predictions and reports, most of the polls predicted a win for BJP but quite a few opted for the Congress. As per regional and national channels, BJP could end up with 35 seats in Himachal Pradesh whereas Congress could end up with 30 seats. The poll also predicted 4-8 seats for others. The prediction suggests that an extremely close contest is on the cards where the final verdict could swing either way. The Himachal Pradesh exit poll result 2022 becomes all the more important in view of the many twists and turns that the political landscape has seen in the state in the last five years.

Himachal Pradesh Election Exit Poll Result 2022 Highlights

Highlights Exit Polls Seats 68 Majority 35 Projected Result BJP 35 Congress 30 AAP 0

Source: Regional and National Channels

Himachal Pradesh Election Result: Winners of 2017

S.No AC Name District Winning Candidate Party Total Votes 1 Churah Chamba Hans Raj Bharatiya Janta Party 52,509 2 Bharmour Chamba Jia Lal Bharatiya Janta Party 51,163 3 Chamba Chamba Pawan Nayyar Bharatiya Janta Party 53,583 4 Dalhousie Chamba Asha Kumari Indian National Congress 49,099 5 Bhattiyat Chamba Bikram Singh Jaryal Bharatiya Janta Party 52,462 6 Nurpur Kangra Rakesh Pathania Bharatiya Janta Party 63,584 7 Indora Kangra Reeta Devi Bharatiya Janta Party 59,190 8 Fatehpur Kangra Sujan Singh Pathania Indian National Congress 58,112 9 Jawali Kangra Arjun Singh Bharatiya Janta Party 66,916 10 Dehra Kangra Hoshyar Singh Independent 53,711 11 Jaswan-Pragpur Kangra Bikram Singh Bharatiya Janta Party 50,582 12 Jawalamukhi Kangra Ramesh Chand Dhawala Bharatiya Janta Party 53,280 13 Jaisinghpur Kangra Ravinder Kumar Bharatiya Janta Party 49,913 14 Sullah Kangra Vipin Singh Parmar Bharatiya Janta Party 68,769 15 Nagrota Kangra Arun Kumar Bharatiya Janta Party 63,806 16 Kangra Kangra Pawan Kumar Kajal Indian National Congress 57,810 17 Shahpur Kangra Sarveen Choudhary Bharatiya Janta Party 59,129 18 Dharamshala Kangra Kishan Kapoor Bharatiya Janta Party 56,488 19 Palampur Kangra Ashish Butail Indian National Congress 50,173 20 Baijnath Kangra Mulkh Raj Bharatiya Janta Party 52,376 21 Lahaul & Spiti Lahul & Spiti Dr. Ram Lal Markanda Bharatiya Janta Party 16,929 22 Manali Kullu Govind Singh Thakur Bharatiya Janta Party 52,796 23 Kullu Kullu Sunder Singh Thakur Indian National Congress 62,020 24 Banjar Kullu Surender Shourie Bharatiya Janta Party 53,309 25 Anni Kullu Kishori Lal Bharatiya Janta Party 59,839 26 Karsog Mandi Hira Lal Bharatiya Janta Party 50,775 27 Sundernagar Mandi Rakesh Kumar Bharatiya Janta Party 56,451 28 Nachan Mandi Vinod Kumar Bharatiya Janta Party 61,216 29 Seraj Mandi Jai Ram Thakur Bharatiya Janta Party 62,742 30 Darang Mandi Jawahar Thakur Bharatiya Janta Party 64,896 31 Jogindernagar Mandi Prakash Rana Independent 65,422 32 Dharampur Mandi Mahender Singh Bharatiya Janta Party 48,093 33 Mandi Mandi Anil Sharma Bharatiya Janta Party 53,246 34 Balh Mandi Inder Singh Bharatiya Janta Party 57,316 35 Sarkaghat Mandi Inder Singh Bharatiya Janta Party 56,752 36 Bhoranj Hamirpur Kamlesh Kumari Bharatiya Janta Party 50,085 37 Sujanpur Hamirpur Rajinder Rana Indian National Congress 50,214 38 Hamirpur Hamirpur Narinder Thakur Bharatiya Janta Party 47,804 39 Barsar Hamirpur Inder Dutt Lakhanpal Indian National Congress 56,519 40 Nadaun Hamirpur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Indian National Congress 62,491 41 Chintpurni Una Balbir Singh Bharatiya Janta Party 57,018 42 Gagret Una Rajesh Thakur Bharatiya Janta Party 59,273 43 Haroli Una Mukesh Agnihotri Indian National Congress 64,022 44 Una Una Satpal Singh Raizada Indian National Congress 62,212 45 Kutlehar Una Virender Kanwar Bharatiya Janta Party 58,911 46 Jhanduta Bilaspur Jeet Ram Katwal Bharatiya Janta Party 53,098 47 Ghumarwin Bilaspur Rajinder Garg Bharatiya Janta Party 59,732 48 Bilaspur Bilaspur Subhash Thakur Bharatiya Janta Party 57,824 49 Sri Naina Deviji Bilaspur Ram Lal Thakur Indian National Congress 56,249 50 Arki Solan Virbhadra Singh Indian National Congress 63,681 51 Nalagarh Solan Lakhvinder Singh Rana Indian National Congress 69,653 52 Doon Solan Paramjeet Singh Bharatiya Janta Party 55,519 53 Solan Solan Dr. (COL.) DHANI RAM SHANDIL Indian National Congress 53,750 54 Kasauli Solan Rajiv Saizal Bharatiya Janta Party 48,172 55 Pachhad Sirmaur Suresh Kumar Kashyap Bharatiya Janta Party 55,241 56 Nahan Sirmaur Dr. Rajeev Bindal Bharatiya Janta Party 60,933 57 Sri Renukaji Sirmaur Vinay Kumar Indian National Congress 50,965 58 Paonta Sahib Sirmaur Sukh Ram Bharatiya Janta Party 60,301 59 Shillai Sirmaur Harshwardhan Chauhan Indian National Congress 55,530 60 Chopal Shimla Balbir Singh Verma Bharatiya Janta Party 55,325 61 Theog Shimla Rakesh Singha Communist Party Of India (Marxist) 57,635 62 Kasumpti Shimla Anirudh Singh Indian National Congress 40,814 63 Shimla Shimla Suresh Bhardwaj Bharatiya Janta Party 32,081 64 Shimla Rural Shimla Vikramaditya Singh Indian National Congress 52,663 65 Jubbal-Kotkhai Shimla Narinder Bragta Bharatiya Janta Party 54,240 66 Rampur Shimla Nand Lal Indian National Congress 52,846 67 Rohru Shimla Mohan Lal Brakta Indian National Congress 49,592 68 Kinnaur Kinnaur Jagat Singh Negi Indian National Congress 41,576

The current ruling party BJP is hoping for a win on the back of its development agenda, while the opposition Congress is urging voters to go by the four-decade-old tradition of voting in Himachal Pradesh that were held in November. However, the final Himachal Pradesh election result 2022 will be announced on December 8.