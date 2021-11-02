Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Lok Sabha bypoll results 2021: Congress leading in Mandi Lok Sabha by election, BJP leading in Khandwa bypoll

Mandi Lok Sabha by-election 2021: INC's Pratibha Singh has been leading against BJP's Khushal Singh Thakur, a Kargil war hero by a margin of 5935 votes. 

Created On: Nov 2, 2021 11:01 IST
Lok Sabha bypoll results 2021: The counting of votes is underway today in three Lok Sabha Parliamentary constituencies in two states- Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and one union territory- Dadra & Nagar Haveli And Daman & Diu and 30 Assembly constituencies in 14 states.

The Himachal Pradesh election 2021 result will be out today for Mandi Lok Sabha constituency. Let us check the constituency trends to know which party is leading from which Lok Sabha constituency. 

Lok Sabha bye-elections 2021

The Lok Sabha bye-elections were held for three parliamentary constituencies on October 30, 2021-Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh. The by-election was necessitated due to the death of sitting members in all the three Lok Sabha constituencies.

The counting of votes is underway for the three Parliamentary constituencies and the results will be announced today itself. Following are the constituency-wise trends and the leading parties:

Constituency/ State

Leading Candidate/ Party

Trailing Candidate/ Party

Margin
Mandi/ Himachal Pradesh  Pratibha Singh/ INC Khushal Singh Thakur/ BJP 5935
Khandwa/ Madhya Pradesh Gyaneshwar Patil/ BJP Rajnarayan Singh Purni/ INC 20628
Dadra And Nagar Haveli Delkar Kalaben Mohanbhai/ Shiv Sena  Gavit Maheshbhai/ BJP 7028

Mandi Lok Sabha by-election 2021

The Mandi Lok Sabha constituency fell vacant after the death of sitting BJP MP Ramswaroop Sharma in March.

In Mandi Lok Sabha by-election 2021, INC's Pratibha Singh has been pitted against BJP's Khushal Singh Thakur, a Kargil war hero.

Madhya Pradesh by-election 2021

The Madhya Pradesh by-election was held in Khandwa parliamentary constituency following the death of sitting BJP MP Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan.

BJP's Gyaneshwar Patil is leading against INC's Rajnarayan Singh Purni in the Khandwa Lok Sabha constituency.

Dadra and Nagar Haveli by-election 2021

Dadra and Nagar Haveli by-election was necessitated due to the demise of Independent Lok Sabha member Mohan Delkar. Shiv Sena's Delkar Kalaben Mohanbhai is leading against BJP's Gavit Maheshbhai from the Lok Sabha constituency. 

