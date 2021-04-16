Historical monuments, museums closed till May 15 in India due to COVID-19: ASI

In the wake of the second wave of the coronavirus, the Ministry of Culture, Government of India and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) have issued an order to close all the monuments, museums, and sites under the wing of the Archaeological Survey of India till May 15, 2021.

As the prevalence corona virus situation, it has been decided that all the centrally protected monuments/sites and museums under @ASIGoI will be closed till May 15. pic.twitter.com/rCvX0d5Q95 — Ministry of Culture (@MinOfCultureGoI) April 15, 2021

All monuments & museums under @ASIGoI to be closed till 15th May 2021 due to COVID spike. https://t.co/9DvJnRBE2t — Archaeological Survey of India (@ASIGoI) April 15, 2021

Similarly in 2020 during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic, all the historical monuments, archaeological sites, memorials, and museums under the ASI were closed for around ten months starting in March. The ASI began to remove the cap on the number of visitors around December 2020 with all the precautionary measures in place.

India’s Coronavirus Tracker

India is the second-worst hit nation in the world right now with over two lakh new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

As per the latest COVID-19 tracker by the Ministry of Health, there are 15,69,743 active cases and 1,74,308 deaths so far.

In the past 24 hours, India recorded 1,185 deaths.

The five worst-hit states in India are Maharashtra with 6,21,646 active COVID-19 cases, followed by Kerala with 63,970 active cases, Karnataka with 96,580 active cases, Tamil Nadu with 58,097 active cases, Andhra Pradesh with 31,710 active cases.

Delhi government on April 15, 2021, imposed a weekend curfew in the state.

To control the spread of COVID19, it has been decided to impose weekend curfew in Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/4oc4kFMBLG — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2021

India has administered 11,70,96,037 vaccine doses so far. The country conducting the world’s largest vaccination drive to fight coronavirus.

About the Archaeological Survey of India

Under the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is the organization that is responsible for the protection of the cultural heritage of India and archaeological research in the country.

The maintenance of archaeological sites and historical monuments rests with the ASI.

The organization was established in 1903.