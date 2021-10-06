Hockey India withdraws from 2022 Commonwealth Games in England, Know details

India on October 5, 2021, pulled out of the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games’ hockey competition stating the risk of contracting COVID-19 and the discriminatory quarantine rules by the United Kingdom (UK) for travellers coming from India. The UK has refused to consider India’s COVID-19 vaccination certificates and imposed a 10-day quarantine on travellers coming from India even if fully vaccinated. India has also imposed reciprocal rules on all UK nationals arriving in the country following UK’s discriminatory quarantine rules.

Hockey India pulls out 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games – Key details

“There is only a 32-day window available between Birmingham Games (July 28-August 8) and the Hangzhou Asian Games (September 10-25), and with the priority of the Hangzhou Asian Games, Hockey India cannot risk sending its players to the UK and expose them to the risk of contracting COVID-19 during the Commonwealth Games,” Hockey India President Gyanandro Ningombam wrote to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Narinder Batra.

The Asian Games is the Continental qualification event for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. There were no such discriminatory restrictions on Indian athletes and officials during the Tokyo Olympic Games. This 10-day quarantine rule for fully vaccinated sports persons will affect their performance. “We feel these restrictions are biased against India,” Ningombam added while mentioning the discriminatory quarantine restrictions.

The move of Hockey India to pull out of the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games in the UK comes a day after England pulled out of the Junior World Cup that was scheduled to be held in Bhubaneswar in November 2021. England cited concerns over COVID-19 and the 10-day mandatory quarantine rule for all UK nationals.

India imposed reciprocal quarantine rules on all UK nationals

As per the new reciprocal quarantine rules of India, all UK nationals arriving in the country will have to submit their RT-PCR test results done within 72 hours before travel, irrespective of their vaccination status.

All UK nationals arriving in India will also have to undergo two more RT-PCR tests, one on the day of arrival at the Indian airports and the second on the 8th day from the day of arrival in India.