Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates mobile RT-PCR Lab in New Delhi

The Union Home Minister, Amit Shah on November 23, 2020, inaugurated a mobile RT-PCR (Reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction) lab at the headquarters of ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) in Ansari Nagar in New Delhi.

The RT-PCR lab has been jointly launched by ICMR and SpiceHealth. The lab has also been accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories and approved by ICMR.

Apart from the Union Home Minister, the event was also attended by the Health Minister, Harsh Vardhan, Director General of ICMR, Dr. Balram Bhargava, CEO of SpiceHealth, Avani Singh, and Chairman and Managing Director of Spice Jet, Ajay Singh.

Dedicated to the people of Delhi, the COVID-19 Mobile RT-PCR Lab jointly developed by @ICMRDELHI and Spice Health. Modi government is committed to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Delhi. This lab will surely help in early detection and cure. pic.twitter.com/mMZtXZnrjH — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 23, 2020

Mobile RT-PCR Lab for COVID testing: Key Highlights

• The testing lab and more such labs which are planned to be set up by the government will help in adding more capacity to the testing of COVID-19.

• The COVID-19 tests at mobile RT-PCR labs will be offered at Rs. 499 and the cost of the testing will be borne by the Indian Council of Medical Research.

• The test report will be available to the individual within 6 to 8 hours from the time of sample collection compared to the average 24 to 48 hours that were taken by the similar test reports.

• The initiative by the government is a step to make the COVID-19 test more accessible and affordable to the common individual.

• As more labs will set up in the city, each lab will be able to test up to 1,000 samples of COVID-19 per day and testing will slowly be increased up to 3,000 samples per day per lab.

MoU signed between SpiceHealth and ICMR:

In order to set up the COVID-19 testing facilities (laboratories) and collection centres all over the country, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between SpiceHealth and ICMR.

Under this, to begin with, a testing facility has been set up in National Capital Delhi and more such facilities will be set up in different parts of the city in the coming days. Under the plan, 10 labs have been planned to set up in the first phase.