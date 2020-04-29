Home Ministry allows movement of stranded people including migrant workers, tourists

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has revised lockdown guidelines to allow inter-state movement of stranded people including migrant labourers, tourists and students amid the Coronavirus pandemic. The MHA issued the revised consolidated guidelines on April 29, 2020, which have to be followed by the concerned departments of the states and union territories.

The Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla announced that buses shall be used to transport the groups of stranded people to their destinations. These vehicles will be properly sanitised and the people will be required to follow safe social distancing norms in seating.

Significance

Due to sudden announcement of lockdown on March 24, 2020 and suspension of public transport to combat COVID-19, thousands of people including migrant workers, students, pilgrims, tourists and other people got stranded at different places across the country. The centre has now allowed the movement of these stranded people by road, bringing a huge relief to such people.

MHA order on Movement of Stranded Persons

• The centre has ordered all states/ UTs to designate nodal authorities to develop standard protocols to send and receive stranded people. The nodal authorities will also have to register the stranded people within their states and union territories.

• In case, a group of stranded people want to move between one state/UT to another, the concerned states may consult each other and mutually agree to the movement.

• All the stranded people, who wish to go back to their home destinations, will be screened and only asymptomatic people will be allowed to go ahead.

• The movement will be conducted by buses, which will be properly sanitised and all the passengers will have to follow safe social distancing measures.

• The states/ UTs falling in the route will be required to allow the passage of the people through their territories.

• Upon arrival at their destination states/UTs, the people will be assessed by the local health authorities. They will be required to stay under home quarantine unless the assessment requires the person to be kept at institutional quarantine.

• These people will also be kept under watch and will have to undergo periodic health check-ups till it is confirmed that they are not infected by the virus.

• The centre has requested the states to encourage the stranded people to use Aarogya Setu app through which their health status can be monitored and tracked.