How to book slot for COVID-19 vaccine on WhatsApp?

The Ministry of Health and MyGov announced on August 24, 2021, that the MyGov Corona Helpdesk on WhatsApp now allows users to locate their nearest COVID-19 vaccination centers and book vaccine appointments.

Earlier on August 5, WhatsApp and MyGov had introduced the ability for the users to download their vaccine certificates from the chatbot. So far, over 32 lakh COVID-19 vaccine certificates have been downloaded by users all over the country.

The Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in a tweet said, “Paving a new era of citizen convenience. Now, book COVID-19 vaccine slots easily on your phone within minutes.”

He further wrote, “Send ‘Book Slot’ to MyGovIndia Corona Helpdesk on WhatsApp. Verify OTP. Follow the steps.”.

Paving a new era of citizen convenience.



Now, book #COVID19 vaccine slots easily on your phone within minutes.



🔡 Send ‘Book Slot’ to MyGovIndia Corona Helpdesk on WhatsApp

🔢 Verify OTP

📱Follow the steps



Book today: https://t.co/HHgtl990bb — Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) August 24, 2021

The latest facility to book a slot for the COVID vaccine on WhatsApp will definitely make life much easier. It will also help in the government’s plan of ramping up the COVID-19 vaccination in the country amid the rising concerns of the COVID-19 third wave.

Book Slot for COVID vaccine on WhatsApp: Check steps

Step 1: To contact MyGov Corona Helpdesk Chatbot, users can save the WhatsApp number +91 9013151515

Step 2: Type Book Slot and this it to the above number on WhatsApp

Step 3: This will generate a six-digit-one-time password on the respective mobile phone number

Step 4: Users will be able to choose a preferred date and location, based on the Pincode and vaccine type. A confirmation will follow after that.

Step 5: All the users will be able to follow this sequence to get a confirmation of their centre and the day of their vaccine appointment

Now you can book your vaccination slot on WhatsApp!



All you have to do is simply send 'Book Slot' to MyGovIndia Corona Helpdesk, verify OTP and follow these few simple steps.



Visit https://t.co/97Wqddbz7k today! #IndiaFightsCorona @MoHFW_INDIA @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/HQgyZfkHfv — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) August 24, 2021

MyGov Corona Helpdesk: In what way it has been significant?

• Since its launch in March 2020, MyGov Corona Helpdesk on WhatsApp has emerged as one of the most authentic sources of COVID-19 relation information during the pandemic. It served as a critical instrument in fighting the public health crisis in the country.

• MyGov Corona Helpdesk, enabled with the support from Haptik and Turn.io, has evolved into a go-to platform that not only helps citizens but is now also aiding them in the process of vaccine booking on WhatsApp, finding vaccination centers, slots and downloading the COVID vaccine certificates.

COVID vaccine slot booking on WhatsApp: Ramping vaccinations before third wave

As per the experts, if the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic hits the country, India can be seeing 6,00,000 new covid infections every day if it fails to increase the pace of vaccination.

According to a recent study, daily infections can come down to 2,00,000, if the 10 million a day vaccination plan is executed successfully in the country.

Even though experts have predicted a new wave in the coming weeks, most of them see it as weaker than the previous one.