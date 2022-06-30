How to link PAN with Aadhaar? Last date today; Rs. 1,000 fine penalty from July 1

PAN Aadhaar Linking Status: The last date for linking the Permanent Account Number (PAN) with Aadhaar is June 30, 2022 and the failure to do so will result in a double penalty of Rs. 1,000 from July 1 onwards. The deadline of PAN Aadhaar linking by the Central Government was already extended till March 31 earlier, after which, the Central Board of Direct Taxes had notified that those who link PAN and Aadhaar after March 31 and June 30, 2022, will gave to pay a penalty fee of Rs. 500. The rule of PAN Aadhaar Linking has been mainly implemented by the Central Government so that there are fewer tax evasions.

Know details of PAN Aadhaar Linking and how it will benefit the common citizens of the country.

Link your AADHAAR with PAN today to enjoy seamless Income Tax services online. pic.twitter.com/URKcJDidC7 — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) March 20, 2019

PAN Aadhaar Linking: Steps to link PAN-Aadhaar via portal

Step 1- Open the Income Tax e-filing portal- incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in

Step 2- Register on the Portal. The PAN number will be the user ID

Step 3- Log into the portal by entering the user id, password, and date of birth

Step 4- A pop-up window will appear, asking to link PAN with Aadhaar.

Step 5- In case the window does not appear, go to the profile settings on the Menu bar and click on ‘Link Aadhaar’.

Step 6- Details such as Date of birth, name, and gender will already be mentioned as per the PAN Card details

Step 7- Verify the PAN details on the screen with the ones mentioned on Aadhaar

Step 8- If the details match, enter your Aadhaar number and click on the ‘link now’ button

Step 9- A pop message will appear informing that your Aadhaar has been successfully linked to the PAN card.

PAN Aadhaar Linking Last Date

The last date to link PAN with Aadhaar is June 30, 2022. The penalty of Rs. 1,000 will be imposed on those who will not link PAN and Aadhaar by today.

PAN Aadhaar Linking: How it will be significant for citizens of India?

The Government has mainly implemented the PAN Aadhaar Linking so that there are fewer tax evasions. If the Central Government gets more revenue, it will, in the long run, use that money for the welfare of the country which will further benefit the common people.

PAN Aadhaar Linking will also simplify the filing/authentication of the income tax returns for the taxpayers and ease the KYC process with respect to the opening of bank accounts and trading accounts. The linkage will also permit the individuals to undertake transactions that he/she cannot undertake if not for the linkage.

PAN Aadhaar Linking: What if the linking is not done by June 30?

A late fee of Rs. 1,000 is to be paid by those after June 30 who have not linked their Aadhaar card to PAN. It must also be noted that this task has to be done before March 31, 2023, to avoid getting PAN inoperative, which is significant for various tasks, including filing taxes.

The individuals who will link their Aadhaar to PAN by June 30, 2022, will have to pay a late fee of Rs. 500 for the linking, and those who link their Aadhaar to PAN after June 30, 2022, will have to pay a late fee of Rs. 1,000.