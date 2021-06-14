How to verify whether a Covid vaccine certificate is authentic or fake
The Government of India has implemented a verification system for the public to verify the authenticity of their COVID-19 vaccine certificate. Read all you need to know.
You receive a COVID-19 vaccine certificate on the CoWin platform or Aarogya Setu app after completing the entire vaccination course. The certificate displays the name, Age, ID, vaccination details, and a QR code.
The QR code on the certificate is the main source of verification if your COVID-19 certificate is authentic or fake. The QR code is unique, and nobody can forge it in any editing apps to create a fake vaccine certificate.
The Government of India has implemented a verification system for the public to verify the authenticity of their COVID-19 vaccine certificate. Anybody such as businesses, offices, schools, organizations can verify the vaccination status of the people engaged with them.
Process to check the authenticity of a COVID-19 vaccine certificate in India:
• Visit CoWin verification website, https://verify.cowin.gov.in/
• Click on ‘Scan QR code’ on the website.
• You will receive a prompt from CoWin to allow you to use your device’s camera.
• Point the came to the QR code on the certificate issued for scanning.
• You will get a ‘Certificate Successfully Verified’ in case of an authentic COVID-19 vaccine certificate.
• In case the COVID-19 Certificate is fake, you will receive ‘Certificate Invalid’.
Once you complete your full vaccination course, get your COVID-19 vaccine certificate and get it verified by following the steps mentioned above.
Fake COVID-19 vaccination certificates being sold over the dark web
There many reports of fake COVID-19 certificates and COVID-19 negative test results being generated on the dark web. These fake vaccine certificates costs around $25 (Rs 1,800) up to $250 (Rs 1,800).
