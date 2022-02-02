Hoysala temples in Karnataka nominated for World Heritage Sites list 2022-23

India has finalised the Hoysala Temples in Karnataka as its nominations for consideration in the World Heritage Sites List for 2022-23. The Hoysala temples in Belur and Halebeedu in Hassan district and Somanathapura in Mysuru district have been nominated. They were finalized by the Union Ministry of Culture and Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

Union Minister of Culture, Tourism and Development of North Eastern Region G Kishan Reddy confirmed the news through a tweet on January 31, 2022. The Minister tweeted, "The most exquisite Hoysala Temples of Belur, Halebeedu & Somanathapura in Karnataka have been finalised as India’s nomination for consideration as World Heritage for the year 2022-2023. The 'Sacred Ensembles of the Hoysala' are on the UNESCO’s Tentative list since 15th April 2014”."

The Minister further said let us sincerely pray that these temples get inscribed as World Heritage in 2023. He tweeted, "These temples represent one of the highest points of human creative genius and stand testimony to the rich historical and cultural heritage of our country."

My hearty congrats to all those involved in this exercise.@PMOIndia @MinOfCultureGoI @UNESCO — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) January 31, 2022

India's Permanent Representative to UNESCO, Vishal V Sharma formally submitted the nomination bid to UNESCO, Director of World Heritage, Lazare Eloundou. The centre's official statement on the same confirmed, "The first step is the submission of the dossier to the World Heritage Centre which will do the technical scrutiny of the same."

UNESCO is expected to communicate back by early March, after which the site evaluation will happen around September /October 2022 and the nomination will be taken up for consideration in July-August 2023.

#India is proud to nominate The Sacred Ensembles of the Hoysalas for @UNESCO’s World Heritage List! Art historians recognize the exceptional sculptural artistry of the ensembles to be among the masterpieces of Asian art. @ASIGoI pic.twitter.com/bu2rmDpou7 — Vishal V. Sharma 🇮🇳 (@VishalVSharma7) January 31, 2022

Hoysala Temples in Karnataka

The Hoysalas temples of Belur, Halebid and Somnathapur were reportedly built in the 12th-13th centuries. The masterpieces represent and attest to the creativity and skill of the Hoysala artists and architects. Hoysala architecture is the building style that was developed by architects under the rule of the Hoysala Empire between the 11th and 14th centuries.

The Hoysala influence was at its peak in the 13th century and several large and small temples built during the era remain today as examples of the Hoysala architectural style. The Hoysala temples include Chennakesava Temple at Belur, the Hoysaleswara Temple at Halebidu and the Kesava Temple at Somanathapura.

There are several other examples of Hoysala craftsmanship such as the temples at Hosaholalu, Belavadi, Amruthapura, Basaralu, Mosale, Arasikere, Nuggehalli and Kikkeri. The Hoysala architectural style reveals a negligible Indo-Aryan influence and a more distinct impact of Southern Indian style.

The Hoysala temples are protected monuments under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). Their conservation and maintenance is done by ASI but the Karnataka state government will ensure the conservation of state-protected monuments around these three monuments.