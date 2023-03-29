Scottish National Party Leader changed, Who is Humza Yousaf? Youngest Candidate to Win Nominations

Pakistan-origin Humza Yousaf wins SNP (Scottish National Party) Leadership Elections with 24,336 votes. He is the first Muslim to become the youngest chief of the country. The election results were announced on March 27, 2023 (Monday) after tough rounds that revealed party divisions among the members considering the policy and independence campaigns.

👏 Congratulations to @HumzaYousaf, elected as the new leader of the SNP and Scotland's next First Minister.



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Together, let's get on with building a better Scotland. #SNPLeadership23 pic.twitter.com/6jw1zTBsGP — The SNP (@theSNP) March 27, 2023

This 37-year-old descendant of Pakistani immigrants managed to get 52.1% of the votes in the second round. Nicola Ferguson Sturgeon was subsequently replaced by Humza Yousaf to designate as the Head of the governing Scottish National Party (SNP).

The voting sessions for a Leadership role in Scotland’s largest political party took place between February and March of 2023. Yousaf wins the approval vote of the Scottish Parliament.

Who is Humza Yousaf?

Humza Yousaf who won the race is now the First Minister Delegate of Scotland and his tenure begins in March 2023. He previously carried out many community works in charity fundraising and youth organisations. He defeated Kate Forbed by a close mark in the second round of the 2023 elections.

Humza raised his righteous voice to attain consistent support for the independence movement. He further said that with support and unity, he knows how to get things to work. In his speech, he highlighted his own cultural background.

This youngest Muslim man was born in Glasgow to a couple who belong to different ethnicities and nationalities. His father was from Pakistan while his mother hails from Kenya. He sets these examples and stressed inclusive, socially liberal and multi-ethnic Scotland.

He first united with the Scottish National Party in the year 2005 and he got influenced by anti-war activists. In the 2021 parliamentary elections, he was selected as the MSP in the Glasgow Pollok Constituency. Now in March 2023, he is the first person of colour to assume the leadership post at the Murrayfield Stadium event where he assured to administer as per everyone’s interests.

Humza Yousaf's Leadership Goals

Belonging to a cultural minority group, Humza Yousaf who is about the lead the government of Western Europe vowed to rebuild independence in Scotland. Nicola Sturgeon declared her resignation from the head role at SNP on February 15.

Elected as leader of @theSNP is the biggest honour of my life. If Parliament votes for me as FM tomorrow, it is my solemn commitment to serve all the people of Scotland.



For now, after a long day I have promised a v sleepy 3yr old I will be telling her tonight's bed time story. — Humza Yousaf (@HumzaYousaf) March 27, 2023

Talking about his futuristic goal, Humza tells that he would now be completely focused on halting the cost of everyday essential items. Moreover, the aim is to finish the political divisions among party members and lastly, he promised to reestablish independence across the nation.

Once the results were declared, he spoke in Edinburgh about the current crisis in Scotland. He proclaimed that the country’s populace people of Scotland are in urgent need of independence and this will be granted to them in the coming times.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 The SNP leadership election result is in -@HumzaYousaf is elected the new leader in the second round, with 48.2% on first preferences.



🗳️ The total number of valid votes received was 50,494 - a turnout of 70%.#SNPLeadership23 pic.twitter.com/PuVkiYXFR8 — The SNP (@theSNP) March 27, 2023

Briefing on 2023 SNP Leadership Elections

According to the voting results, 48,645 votes were recorded in computerized format, whereas 1,849 were received through post. Also, there were reportedly 3 ballot paper rejections.

The final vote came out to be 52.1 % of votes and Humza was rightly chosen for the Scottish Next National Party Leadership. The total members' attendance turned out to be 70 %.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @HumzaYousaf won the leadership election with 52.1% of the votes in the second round, with @KateForbes on 47.9%.



🔎 See the full breakdown of the election result here: https://t.co/A3XxGbLrH7#SNPLeadership23 pic.twitter.com/rneY7jZ3rE — The SNP (@theSNP) March 27, 2023

Societal Quandaries

The harmony between members of the Scotland National Party (SNP) seems to have collapsed after certain conflicts arise regarding independence. This was one of the major string points of SNP which also talks about social reforms for instance transgender rights.

While Humza Yousaf joined the party with his paramount political goals involving the end of Scotland’s lengthy association of 3 years with the UK’s other constituent country England. In addition to this, his forerunner abdicated herself from the lead role. This happened after UK’s apex body occluded Scotland’s independence vote.

Also Read: Ashwini Vaishnaw introduced India’s first-ever Quantum Tele Communication Network Link