IAF to operationalize second Rafale squadron by July 26

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will make its second Rafale fighter aircraft squadron operational by July 26, 2021. The second squadron of Rafale fighter aircraft will give a major boost to IAF along the China border in the northeast.

The Rafale aircraft has already in Ambala and will start ferrying to the Hashimara airbase in the next few days to make the second squadron fully operational by July 26, 2021.

IAF’s second squadron of Rafale fighter aircraft

• The 101 squadrons will look after the eastern frontier with China-based in Hashimara while the 17 squadrons in Ambala will be placed along the Northern borders with China in Ladakh and other areas with Pakistan.

• The new squadron will function with the fleet of Su-30 squadrons.

IAF’s first squadron of Rafale fighter aircraft

• The first squadron of Rafale fighter aircraft has been placed Ambala for patrolling the borders of China in Eastern Ladakh and other areas. They were operationalized within few days of their arrival in July and placed for air patrols along the Eastern front with China.

India-France agreement for Rafale fighter aircraft

• India and France had signed an inter-governmental agreement for providing India with 36 Rafale jets at a cost of 59 crores. India has received 25 aircraft from France and the rest are expected to be delivered in the next few months.

• The first batch of Rafale jets arrived in July 2020 followed by the second batch in November 2020 and the third batch in January 2021.

India to order 114 Rafale multirole combat aircrafts

• India is next planning to order 114 Rafale multirole combat aircrafts along with the indigenously developed stealth fighters Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft of which 7 squadrons will join the IAF in the next 15 to 20 years.

• Rafale multirole combat aircrafts are twin-jet combat aircrafts that are equipped to carry out a variety of ground, sea attacks missions, reconnaissance, air superiority, air defence, and nuclear strike deterrence.

• These twin-jet combat aircraft can also carry potential weapons such as MICA weapons system and scalp cruise missile.