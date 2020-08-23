I&B Ministry releases SOP to resume work in media production

Ministry of Information & Broadcasting released a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for resuming the work in the media production industry on August 23, 2020.

The guidelines ensure adequate distancing at the shoot locations and other workplaces and also contains measures including crowd management, proper sanitization, and provision for the protective equipment.

The SOP and the guiding principle by the government may be used by all the states and other stakeholders and state governments while resuming the work in media production. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar also informed that the SOP has been issued in the consultation with the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Guiding Principles for media production:

Resuming work in Media Production:

As media production is a major economic activity that has been contributing immensely to the GDP of India, it is crucial that various stakeholders involved in the activities of media production must take suitable measures to restrict the transmission of COVID-19 pandemic while also resuming and conducting their activities and operations.

Releasing SOP for resuming work in the media production industry https://t.co/GI4TkwLHho — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) August 23, 2020

While releasing the guideline, Minister Prakash Javadekar mentioned that the SOP follows international norms. It will help give encouragement to the industry which has been affected by the past 6 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He added that it will also boost the economy as the film and television sector provides employment to a large number of people.