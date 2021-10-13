Ibha unveiled as official mascot of FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022

FIFA unveiled the official mascot of the U-17 Women's World Cup 2022 -'Ibha'- on October 11,2021 to mark exactly one year to go until the tournament kicks off. Ibha is an Asiatic lioness representing 'Nari Shakti' or women power.

As per an official release by FIFA, Ibha aims to inspire women and girls across India and around the world to realise their potential. The announcement coincided with the International Day of the Girl Child.

FIFA Women's World Cup Twitter handle tweeted,"Ibha translates to ‘one with good vision or judgement’ and is a strong, playful Asiatic Lioness aiming to inspire women and girls using teamwork, perseverance, kindness and by empowering others."

Meet Ibha™, Official #U17WWC Mascot. India 2022 starts in one year today.



What does Ibha mean? Ibha approximately translates in Khasi as “one with good vision or judgement”. Ibha also aims to encourage girls in India and around the world to take the right decisions and reach their full potential. FIFA Chief Women’s Football Officer, Sarai Bareman, “Ibha is a really exciting and inspiring character, one that young fans across India and around the world will have huge fun enjoying and interacting with the lead-up to the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in India next year."

Significance

Ibha mascot will play an important role in engaging with fans through the platform of FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

All India Football Federation President and Local Organising Committee (LOC) chairman Praful Patel added, "The launch of the official mascot Ibha is yet another significant milestone achieved on the road to hosting the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2022."

He added saying,"Ibha symbolises courage and strength, which are core qualities of every woman, while also embodying the vibrance and visionary spirit of the tournament."

Background

The FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup will be held in India from October 11-30,2022, nine months before FIFA Women’s World Cup kicks off in Australia and New Zealand in 2023.

The biennial competition will comprise a total of 16 teams. Spain had won the tournament in 2018. The 2020 edition was cancelled due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.