ICC bans Oman’s Yousuf Al Balushi for seven years

Yousuf Abdulrahim Al Balushi in News: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has banned an Oman player from all formats of cricket for 7 years. ICC banned Al Balushi because he tried to fix a match. However, his team has already qualified for the ICC T20 World Cup 2020.

The ICC has banned Oman player Yousuf Abdulrahim Al Balushi for seven years because he has broken four rules of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code. Al Balushi has also confessed all four charges. ICC found that he fixed a match during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019 tournament held in Dubai.

Four articles breached by Yousuf

According to the ICC’s information Yousuf Al Balushi breached four codes:

Article 2.1.1: Yousuf was found guilty of being a party to an accord to fix or manipulate the result, progress or any other part of matches during ICC World T20 Qualifiers 2019.

Article 2.1.4: ICC said that Yousuf Abdulrahim Al Balushi tried to induce, encourage, entice, solicit or intentionally facilitate another player to breach ICC’s Article 2.1.

Article 2.4.4: It was found that Yousuf failed to report the invitations that he received from other individuals to become a party for a match-fixing during the ICC World T20 Qualifiers 2019.

Article 2.4.7: He was also found guilty of obstructing an investigation about possible corrupt conduct under the Code. He tampered information that may be valuable to the investigation.

Balushi’s ban could be prolonged

The ban could have been prolonged if Balushi had not accepted his mistake and had ignored the investigation. The Oman player Balushi also indicated that he will work with ICC as a volunteer and aware of the youth through his mistake that they should not indulge in any kind of corrupt conduct.