ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022: Check Full Schedule, Fixture, Groups, Super 12 Stages
T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule: ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 schedule has been released and India will begin its T20 World Cup 2022 campaign against Pakistan on October 23, 2022, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Melbourne will host the final match of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on November 13, 2022. Check the complete schedule, with Groups and qualifiers below.
As per the fixture of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup released by the International Cricket Council (ICC), the Rohit Sharma-led Indian squad will face the runner-up of Group A and South Africa on October 27 and October 30, 2022, respectively. Indian team’s last league games will be against Bangladesh on November 2 and the winner of Group B on November 6, 2022.
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022: What will be the format?
The upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 will follow the same format as the 2021 edition where the Australian team had emerged victorious, beating New Zealand in the finals in Dubai in November 2021.
In Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, 45 matches will be played with 16 teams in contention for the silverware across the seven venues in Australia- Melbourne, Perth, Hobart, Sydney, Adelaide, Brisbane, Geelong.
The Super 12s will conclude on November 6, 2022. The first semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground on November 9 and will be followed by the second semi-final in Adelaide on November 10.
Melbourne will host the final match of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on November 13, 2022.
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule
Super 12 fixtures
|
Date
|
Teams
|
Time (IST)
|
October 22, 2022
|
Australia vs New Zealand
|
12.30 PM
|
England vs Afghanistan
|
4.30 PM
|
October 23, 2022
|
A1 vs B2
|
9.30 AM
|
India vs Pakistan
|
1.30 PM
|
October 24, 2022
|
Bangladesh vs A2
|
9.30 AM
|
South Africa vs B1
|
1.30 PM
|
October 25, 2022
|
Australia vs A1
|
4.30 PM
|
October 26, 2022
|
England vs B2
|
9.30 AM
|
New Zealand vs Afghanistan
|
1.30 PM
|
October 27, 2022
|
South Africa vs Bangladesh
|
8.30 AM
|
India vs A2
|
12.30 PM
|
Pakistan vs B1
|
4.30 PM
|
October 28, 2022
|
Afghanistan vs B2
|
9.30 AM
|
England vs Australia
|
1.30 PM
|
October 29, 2022
|
New Zealand vs A1
|
1.30 PM
|
October 30, 2022
|
Bangladesh vs B1
|
8.30 AM
|
Pakistan vs A2
|
12.30 PM
|
India vs South Africa
|
4.30 PM
|
October 31, 2022
|
Australia vs B2
|
1.30 PM
|
November 1, 2022
|
Afghanistan vs A1
|
9.30 AM
|
England vs New Zealand
|
1.30 PM
|
November 2, 2022
|
B1 vs A2
|
9.30 AM
|
India vs Bangladesh
|
1.30 PM
|
November 3, 2022
|
Pakistan vs South Africa
|
1.30 PM
|
November 4, 2022
|
New Zealand vs B2
|
9.30 AM
|
Australia vs Afghanistan
|
1.30 PM
|
November 5, 2022
|
England vs A1
|
1.30 PM
|
November 6, 2022
|
South Africa vs A2
|
5.30 AM
|
Pakistan vs Bangladesh
|
9.30 AM
|
India vs B1
|
1.30 PM
|
November 9, 2022
|
Semifinal 1
|
1.30 PM
|
November 10, 2022
|
Semifinal 2
|
1.30 PM
|
November 13, 2022
|
Final
|
1.30 PM
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022: First Round
|Group A
|Group B
|Sri Lanka
|West Indies
|Namibia
|Scotland
|Plus two qualifiers
|Plus 2 Qualifiers
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12
Group 1
|
S. No
|
Group 1 teams
|
1
|
Australia
|
2
|
New Zealand
|
3
|
England
|
4
|
Afghanistan
|
5
|
Winners of Group A
|
6
|
Runners up of Group B
Group 2
|
S. No.
|
Group 2 teams
|
1
|
India
|
2
|
Pakistan
|
3
|
Bangladesh
|
4
|
South Africa
|
5
|
Winners of Group B
|
6
|
Runners up of Group A
