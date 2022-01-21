JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022: Check Full Schedule, Fixture, Groups, Super 12 Stages

T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule: ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 schedule has been released and India will begin its T20 World Cup 2022 campaign against Pakistan on October 23, 2022, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Melbourne will host the final match of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on November 13, 2022. Check the complete schedule, with Groups and qualifiers below. 

Created On: Jan 21, 2022 14:50 IST
T20 World Cup 2022 schedule
T20 World Cup 2022 schedule

T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule: ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 schedule has been released and India will begin its ICC T20 World Cup 2022 campaign against Pakistan on October 23, 2022, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

As per the fixture of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup released by the International Cricket Council (ICC), the Rohit Sharma-led Indian squad will face the runner-up of Group A and South Africa on October 27 and October 30, 2022, respectively. Indian team’s last league games will be against Bangladesh on November 2 and the winner of Group B on November 6, 2022.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022: What will be the format?

The upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 will follow the same format as the 2021 edition where the Australian team had emerged victorious, beating New Zealand in the finals in Dubai in November 2021.

In Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, 45 matches will be played with 16 teams in contention for the silverware across the seven venues in Australia- Melbourne, Perth, Hobart, Sydney, Adelaide, Brisbane, Geelong.

The Super 12s will conclude on November 6, 2022. The first semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground on November 9 and will be followed by the second semi-final in Adelaide on November 10.

Melbourne will host the final match of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on November 13, 2022.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule

Super 12 fixtures

Date

Teams

Time (IST)

October 22, 2022

Australia vs New Zealand

12.30 PM

England vs Afghanistan

4.30 PM

October 23, 2022

A1 vs B2

9.30 AM

India vs Pakistan

1.30 PM

October 24, 2022

Bangladesh vs A2

9.30 AM

South Africa vs B1

1.30 PM

October 25, 2022

Australia vs A1

4.30 PM

October 26, 2022

England vs B2

9.30 AM

New Zealand vs Afghanistan

1.30 PM

October 27, 2022

South Africa vs Bangladesh

8.30 AM

India vs A2

12.30 PM

Pakistan vs B1

4.30 PM

October 28, 2022

Afghanistan vs B2

9.30 AM

England vs Australia

1.30 PM

October 29, 2022

New Zealand vs A1

1.30 PM

October 30, 2022

Bangladesh vs B1

8.30 AM

Pakistan vs A2

12.30 PM

India vs South Africa

4.30 PM

October 31, 2022

Australia vs B2

1.30 PM

November 1, 2022

Afghanistan vs A1

9.30 AM

England vs New Zealand

1.30 PM

November 2, 2022

B1 vs A2

9.30 AM

India vs Bangladesh

1.30 PM

November 3, 2022

Pakistan vs South Africa

1.30 PM

November 4, 2022

New Zealand vs B2

9.30 AM

Australia vs Afghanistan

1.30 PM

November 5, 2022

England vs A1

1.30 PM

November 6, 2022

South Africa vs A2

5.30 AM

Pakistan vs Bangladesh

9.30 AM

India vs B1

1.30 PM

November 9, 2022

Semifinal 1

1.30 PM

November 10, 2022

Semifinal 2

1.30 PM

November 13, 2022

Final

1.30 PM

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022: First Round

Group A Group B
Sri Lanka  West Indies
Namibia Scotland
Plus two qualifiers Plus 2 Qualifiers

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12

Group 1

S. No

Group 1 teams

1

Australia

2

New Zealand

3

England

4

Afghanistan

5

Winners of Group A

6

Runners up of Group B

 Group 2

S. No.

Group 2 teams

1

India

2

Pakistan

3

Bangladesh

4

South Africa

5

Winners of Group B

6

Runners up of Group A

 

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.

Related Stories

Comment (0)

Post Comment

9 + 7 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Monthly Current Affairs PDF

    • Current Affairs PDF December 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF November 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF October 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF August 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF July 2021
    View all

    Monthly Current Affairs Quiz PDF

    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF December 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF November 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF October 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF August 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF July 2021
    View all