ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022: Check Full Schedule, Fixture, Groups, Super 12 Stages

T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule: ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 schedule has been released and India will begin its ICC T20 World Cup 2022 campaign against Pakistan on October 23, 2022, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

As per the fixture of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup released by the International Cricket Council (ICC), the Rohit Sharma-led Indian squad will face the runner-up of Group A and South Africa on October 27 and October 30, 2022, respectively. Indian team’s last league games will be against Bangladesh on November 2 and the winner of Group B on November 6, 2022.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022: What will be the format?

The upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 will follow the same format as the 2021 edition where the Australian team had emerged victorious, beating New Zealand in the finals in Dubai in November 2021.

In Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, 45 matches will be played with 16 teams in contention for the silverware across the seven venues in Australia- Melbourne, Perth, Hobart, Sydney, Adelaide, Brisbane, Geelong.

The Super 12s will conclude on November 6, 2022. The first semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground on November 9 and will be followed by the second semi-final in Adelaide on November 10.

Melbourne will host the final match of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on November 13, 2022.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule

Super 12 fixtures

Date Teams Time (IST) October 22, 2022 Australia vs New Zealand 12.30 PM England vs Afghanistan 4.30 PM October 23, 2022 A1 vs B2 9.30 AM India vs Pakistan 1.30 PM October 24, 2022 Bangladesh vs A2 9.30 AM South Africa vs B1 1.30 PM October 25, 2022 Australia vs A1 4.30 PM October 26, 2022 England vs B2 9.30 AM New Zealand vs Afghanistan 1.30 PM October 27, 2022 South Africa vs Bangladesh 8.30 AM India vs A2 12.30 PM Pakistan vs B1 4.30 PM October 28, 2022 Afghanistan vs B2 9.30 AM England vs Australia 1.30 PM October 29, 2022 New Zealand vs A1 1.30 PM October 30, 2022 Bangladesh vs B1 8.30 AM Pakistan vs A2 12.30 PM India vs South Africa 4.30 PM October 31, 2022 Australia vs B2 1.30 PM November 1, 2022 Afghanistan vs A1 9.30 AM England vs New Zealand 1.30 PM November 2, 2022 B1 vs A2 9.30 AM India vs Bangladesh 1.30 PM November 3, 2022 Pakistan vs South Africa 1.30 PM November 4, 2022 New Zealand vs B2 9.30 AM Australia vs Afghanistan 1.30 PM November 5, 2022 England vs A1 1.30 PM November 6, 2022 South Africa vs A2 5.30 AM Pakistan vs Bangladesh 9.30 AM India vs B1 1.30 PM November 9, 2022 Semifinal 1 1.30 PM November 10, 2022 Semifinal 2 1.30 PM November 13, 2022 Final 1.30 PM

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022: First Round

Group A Group B Sri Lanka West Indies Namibia Scotland Plus two qualifiers Plus 2 Qualifiers

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12

Group 1

S. No Group 1 teams 1 Australia 2 New Zealand 3 England 4 Afghanistan 5 Winners of Group A 6 Runners up of Group B

Group 2