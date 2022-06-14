ICC ODI Rankings 2022: Pakistan Surpasses India; Check full ICC Men’s ODI Team Rankings

ICC ODI Rankings Team 2022: In ICC ODI Rankings 2022, the Pakistan team under the leadership of Babar Azam has jumped a spot to No. 4 while India is currently at the fifth spot. 

ICC ODI Rankings 2022 Team: Pakistan Cricket Team has left India behind in the ICC Men’s ODI Team Rankings 2022 after completing a clean sweep over West Indies in Multan on June 12, 2022.

In ICC ODI Rankings 2022, the Pakistan team under the leadership of Babar Azam jumped a spot to No. 4 while India is currently at the fifth spot. Pakistan, before the start of the series, was placed at fifth position with a rating of 103, however, the clean sweep over West Indies has boosted it to a higher position with a rating of 106.

Pakistan Cricket Team has enjoyed a brilliant last couple of years in the 50-over format, as apart from a blip against England away from home, the team has taken at all comers and has emerged victorious, including the 2-1 series win against Zimbabwe and South Africa.

ICC ODI Rankings 2022: Pakistan Team shines under Babar Azam Captaincy

The improvement in the ODI Rankings of the Pakistan Cricket Team has come under the captaincy of Babar Azam, who has led by example for the team in all the formats of the game.

With the century in the first match against West Indies, Babar Azam became the first batter to score three consecutive ODI centuries twice, having previously achieved the feat in 2016 as well.

With a fifty in the second ODI, Babar Azam broke the world record for most consecutive 50+ scores (9) in men’s international cricket across all the formats.

ICC ODI Rankings 2022: Full ICC Men’s ODI Team Rankings

Rank

Team

Points

Rating

1

New Zealand

1505

125

2

England

2353

124

3

Australia

1929

107

4

Pakistan

2005

106

5

India

2304

105

6

South Africa

1872

99

7

Bangladesh

2275

95

8

Sri Lanka

2086

87

9

West Indies

2306

72

10

Afghanistan

1238

69

11

Ireland

1083

54

12

Scotland

814

45

13

UAE

724

38

14

Netherlands

529

35

15

Oman

954

33

16

Zimbabwe

539

32

17

United States

475

25

18

Namibia

246

22

19

Nepal

240

15

20

Papua New Guinea

134

6

 

