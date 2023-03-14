Record-breaking month for Ashleigh Gardner and Harry Brook, Titled ICC Player of the Month for February 2023

ICC Player of the Month Winners

The majestic English Cricketer Harry Brook makes it to the ‘Player of the Month’ title for February 2023 by the International Cricket Council (ICC). He beats India’s Ravindra Jadeja and Gudakesh Motie for his second Men’s Player award.

While the top-ranked all-rounder Australian Cricketer Ashleigh Gardner collects the ICC Women’s ‘Player of the Month’ award for February 2023.

Rising Star of the ‘ICC Squad’

England’s batter, Harry Cherrignton Brook has striked solid contestant India’s Ravindra Jadeja along with West Indies spinner Gudakesh Motie to hold the position of the winner. He took his optimistic test career to lofty heights in the last month of February when he attained a record of two fifties and a hundred.

The 24-year-old right-handed batsman scored six runs in his first cricketing engagement of the month in a One-Day International (ODI) match played in competition with South Africa. However, he gathered the required pace after switching to Test Cricket, a series where his performances during the tour of Pakistan led him to win the ICC Men’s ‘Player of the Month’ award for December 2022.

Brook’s Accomplishments

In the first Test match against New Zealand which was held at Mount Maunganui, Harry Brook blew almost half-centuries in both innings. Brook hit 15 fours and a six during his blistering 89 from 81 deliveries and bagged the number five position in the first innings.

Moreover, in the second chance, he scored a rapid 54 from 41 by hitting rocking seven fours and two sixes during his knock. ICC named him the ‘Player of the Match’ for his remarkable efforts in this vehement winning of England.

Second-time Award Winner

Harry Brook was thrilled on having won the ICC award for the second time. He stated that this prestigious award gifted to him twice in the past few months is a great honour. Furthermore, he extended his gratitude to his fellow cricketers as well as the England team administration who have always been supportive and encouraging.

His astounding hits made him bring home the ICC title as he marks his 4th Test Century. He asserted that the year has commenced with a great start and he also hopes and yearns to contribute more with his skilful efforts.

Brook targets are higher than before for the Men’s cricket teams. He sets his goal to win the 50-over ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in India in the autumn and he is focusing to be part of both squads.

All-rounder Ashleigh Gardner’s Profile

The tremendous player from Australia also called the all-rounder Ash Gardner achieves the title of Women’s ‘Player of the Month’ by ICC for February 2023. The right-handed player Ash made a huge contribution to Australia's 2023 ICC Women's T20 World Cup winning campaign and hence, was named the Player of the Month.

Ashleigh Gardner has been regarded as the major backbone of Australia's success in the tournament organised in South Africa which was spurring tough competition from South Africa opener Laura Wolvaardt along with England all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt.

She showed her brilliance in February and through her play, the team was able to get the third straight T20 World Cup title. Ash not only scored the glorious 110 runs at an average of 36.66 during the tournament but the 25-year-old also fetched 10 valuable wickets with her off-spin technique. She is the deserving player to lift up the ‘Player of the Tournament’ award.

Exceptional Feat of Ash Gardner

Talking about her best performance, she acquired the stunning numbers of 5/12 when she played against New Zealand whereas scores of 31 and 29 were scored in the semi-final and final matches respectively. These are among her few best efforts with the bat.

Her extraordinary stunts helped Australia secure their sixth ICC Women's T20 World Cup title. Besides this, she also bagged the ‘Player of the Month’ award for the second time in the past three months. She was nominated for the ICC title in December 2022.

Gardner expressed her thanksgiving by saying that the month has been a cutting-edge example for Women’s cricket and she exuberantly thanks everyone who voted in favour.

The T20 World Cup was a dazzling tournament and she remembers her experience of playing the hosts of South Africa in the Finale in front jam-packed at Newlands. The Australian team is lucky to grab a number of world-class players and she is happy to have contributed to the women’s cricket team's success during the World Cup.

