ICC Player of the Month: David Warner, Tim Southee nominated, check full list of nominees

ICC Player of the Month November 2021: Pakistani batter Abid Ali, Australian opener David Warner and fast bowler from New Zealand Tim Southee were shortlisted on December 7, 2201, for ICC Men’s Player of the Month for November 2021. While Nahida Aktar from Bangladesh, Pakistan’s Anam Amin are among the nominees for ICC Women’s Player of the Month November 2021.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the nominations ICC Player of the Month for November 2021 on the basis of the performance across all the formats. It also included the matches from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in UAE and Oman. ICC Player of the month is picked from the nominees every month on the basis of the score and records in the major cricket tournaments in the particular month.

ICC Player of the Month nominations for November announced https://t.co/dVHvmCw5Om via @ICC — ICC Media (@ICCMediaComms) December 7, 2021

Australian Cricketer David Warner nominated for stand out performances

An explosive opener from Australia David Warner who was also the Player of the Tournament for ICC T20 World Cup had given marvelous performances in the semifinal against Pakistan and in the final match played against England.

The nomination for ICC Player of the Month has gone to David Warner for the aggregated 209 runs at an average of 69.66 in four T20 Internationals. Warner’s score proved to be a crucial figure as Australia lifted their first ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Trophy.

Vote for ICC Player of the Month

The nominations for ICC Player of the Month November 2021 have been announced by the ICC. An independent ICC voting Academy and fans around the world will be able to vote to decide the winners of Player of the Month. Fans are also invited to cast their votes till December 12, 2021, and the results of ICC Player of the Month will be announced next week.

ICC Player of the month November 2021: Full list of nominees

ICC Men’s Player of the month nominees

Nominees Country Abid Ali Pakistan Tim Southee New Zealand David Warner Australia

ICC Women’s Player of the month nominees

Nominees Country Nahida Akter Bangladesh Anam Amin Pakistan Hayley Matthews West Indies

ICC Player of the Month

The ICC Player of the month for both Men and Women players is a monthly award which is presented since January 2021. The award is presented by the International Cricket Council for recognizing the cricketers who have performed best across all forms of international cricket formats in a particular month.

ICC Men’s Player of the month (January-October 2021): Full list of winners

Month Winners January 2021 Rishabh Pant February Ravichandran Ashwin March Bhuvneshwar Kumar April Babar Azam May Mushfiqur Rahim June Devon Conway July Shakib Al Hasan August Joe Root September Sandeep Lamichhane October Asif Ali

ICC Women’s Player of the Month (January-October 2021): Full List of winners