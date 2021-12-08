Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

ICC Player of the Month: David Warner, Tim Southee nominated, check full list of nominees

ICC Player of the Month November 2021: The nominees for ICC Men's Player of the month and ICC Women's Player of the Month have been announced. Check the full list of nominees. Also, find the list of ICC Player of the Month winners from January to October 2021. 

Created On: Dec 8, 2021 10:12 IST
ICC Player of the Month
ICC Player of the Month

ICC Player of the Month November 2021: Pakistani batter Abid Ali, Australian opener David Warner and fast bowler from New Zealand Tim Southee were shortlisted on December 7, 2201, for ICC Men’s Player of the Month for November 2021. While Nahida Aktar from Bangladesh, Pakistan’s Anam Amin are among the nominees for ICC Women’s Player of the Month November 2021.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the nominations ICC Player of the Month for November 2021 on the basis of the performance across all the formats. It also included the matches from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in UAE and Oman. ICC Player of the month is picked from the nominees every month on the basis of the score and records in the major cricket tournaments in the particular month.

Australian Cricketer David Warner nominated for stand out performances

An explosive opener from Australia David Warner who was also the Player of the Tournament for ICC T20 World Cup had given marvelous performances in the semifinal against Pakistan and in the final match played against England.

The nomination for ICC Player of the Month has gone to David Warner for the aggregated 209 runs at an average of 69.66 in four T20 Internationals. Warner’s score proved to be a crucial figure as Australia lifted their first ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Trophy.

Vote for ICC Player of the Month

The nominations for ICC Player of the Month November 2021 have been announced by the ICC. An independent ICC voting Academy and fans around the world will be able to vote to decide the winners of Player of the Month. Fans are also invited to cast their votes till December 12, 2021, and the results of ICC Player of the Month will be announced next week.

ICC Player of the month November 2021: Full list of nominees

ICC Men’s Player of the month nominees

Nominees

Country

Abid Ali

Pakistan

Tim Southee

New Zealand

David Warner

Australia

 ICC Women’s Player of the month nominees

Nominees

Country

Nahida Akter

Bangladesh

Anam Amin

Pakistan

Hayley Matthews

West Indies

ICC Player of the Month

The ICC Player of the month for both Men and Women players is a monthly award which is presented since January 2021. The award is presented by the International Cricket Council for recognizing the cricketers who have performed best across all forms of international cricket formats in a particular month.

ICC Men’s Player of the month (January-October 2021): Full list of winners

Month 

 

Winners

 

January

2021

 Rishabh Pant

 

February

 Ravichandran Ashwin

 

March

 Bhuvneshwar Kumar

 

April

 Babar Azam

 

May

Mushfiqur Rahim

 

June

 Devon Conway

 

July

 Shakib Al Hasan

 

August

 Joe Root

 

September

 Sandeep Lamichhane

 

October

 Asif Ali

  

ICC Women’s Player of the Month (January-October 2021): Full List of winners

Month

 

Winners

  

January

2021

 Shabnim Ismail

  

February

 Tammy Beaumont

  

March

 Lizelle Lee

 

April

 Alyssa Healy

 

May

 Kathryn Bryce

·

June

 Sophie Ecclestone

 

July

 Stafanie Taylor

 

August

 Eimear Richardson

 

September

 Heather Knight

 

 

October

 Laura Delany

 

November

TBD

  

 

