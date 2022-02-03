New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell wins ICC Spirit of Cricket Award 2021

ICC Spirit of Cricket Award 2021 winner: New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell has been named the winner of the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award 2021 for his gesture during the New Zealand vs England semifinal in the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Abu Dhabi.

Mitchell has become the fourth New Zealand cricketer to win the award after Daniel Vettori, Brendon McCullum and skipper Kane Williamson. Mitchell won the award for refusing to take a single in the T20 World Cup semi-final against England on November 10, 2021.

Speaking on receiving the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award 2021, Daryl Mitchell said, "It’s an honour to receive the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award. To be part of that T20 World Cup in UAE was an amazing experience, and to receive an award like this is pretty cool."

He added saying, "It’s something that we pride ourselves on as New Zealanders, the way we go about playing our cricket, and yes, the Spirit of Cricket side. I felt I got in the way and we wanted to win on our own terms, and didn’t want to be controversial in such a big game. It paid off in the long run that we won the game. "

ICC Spirit of Cricket Award - Winning Moment

The incident occurred on the first ball of the 18th over when New Zealand was 133/4, well on course to chase down England's competitive total of 166/4 in the first semifinal of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Daryl Mitchell was well settled on the crease after establishing a comfortable partnership with in-form James Neesham. England's Adil Rashid bowled the first ball of the 18th over and Neesham slammed the ball down the ground.

It would have been an easy single but Mitchell, who was at the non-striker's end, refused to take the run saying that he had come in the way of Rashid while he was getting to the ball.

Mitchell's gesture oozed class as he had taken the call to play with the right spirit in the middle of a high-pressure chase, with the place in the World Cup finals at stake. The gesture was applauded by former England cricketer and presenter Nasser Hussain, who said, "That is very good. That is so New Zealand, it really is."

Speaking on the same after the match, Mitchell said, "It was a pretty tight game against England in that semi-final, with only a few overs to go. Neesh (Jimmy Neesham) hit a single down to long-off I think it was, and I felt like I’d obstructed Rashid from getting to the ball."

He added saying, "The game that we play, we play it because we love it. Yes, we want to win as much as we can, but we don’t want that to come about from doing things that go against the values of cricket. Spirit of Cricket is vitally important. It sets a platform for kids in the future, who will go about playing the game in the right way."

Eventually, New Zealand won the semifinal after chasing down England's total with an over to spare. Daryl Mitchell who had opened the batting proved to be the match-winner with a memorable knock of 72 not out in only 47 deliveries.

ICC Spirit of Cricket Award winners 2011-2019

ICC Spirit of Cricket Award 2011 winner- MS Dhoni (India)

ICC Spirit of Cricket Award 2012 winner - Daniel Vettori (New Zealand)

ICC Spirit of Cricket Award 2013 winner - Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka)

ICC Spirit of Cricket Award 2014 winner - Katherine Brunt (England)

ICC Spirit of Cricket Award 2015 winner - Brendon McCullum (New Zealand)

ICC Spirit of Cricket Award 2016 winner - Misbah-ul-Haq (Pakistan)

ICC Spirit of Cricket Award 2017 winner - Anya Shrubsole (England)

ICC Spirit of Cricket Award 2018 winner - Kane Williamson (New Zealand)

ICC Spirit of Cricket Award 2019 winner - Virat Kohli (India)