ICC Men's Test Team of the Year 2021: Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, R Ashwin in ICC Test Team 2021 Playing XI

ICC Test Team of the Year 2021: Three Indians have been named in the ICC Men's Test Team of the Year 2021. The Indian players who have found a place in the playing 11 include-Rishabh Pant, R Ashwin and Rohit Sharma.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has been named as the captain of the ICC Test Team of the year 2021. Williamson had led New Zealand to victory in the first-ever World Test Championship final against India at Southampton, England.

The ICC Men's Test Team 2021 playing XI includes Sri Lankan skipper Dimuth Karunaratne, who scored 902 runs in 7 matches in the previous calendar year and England skipper Joe Root who scored 1708 runs in 15 matches. Root's 1708 runs are the third-most scored runs in a calendar year in the history of test cricket. India's Rohit Sharma also scored 906 runs in the calendar year with two centuries.

The other players in the ICC Men's Test Team of the Year 2021 include three players from Pakistan, two from New Zealand, one from Sri Lanka, one from Australia and one from England.

Here's your 2021 ICC Men's Test Team of the Year



Are your favourite players a part of the XI? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/GrfiaNDkpx — ICC (@ICC) January 20, 2022

ICC Men's Test Team of the Year 2021

Dimuth Karunaratne (Sri Lanka)

Rohit Sharma (India)

Marnus Labuschagne (Australia)

Joe Root (England)

Kane Williamson (captain) (New Zealand)

Fawad Alam (Pakistan)

Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper) (India)

Ravichandran Ashwin (India)

Kyle Jamieson (New Zealand)

Hasan Ali (Pakistan)

Shaheen Afridi (Pakistan)