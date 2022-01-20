ICC ODI Team of the Year 2021: Check Men's and Women's ODI Team of the Year

ICC Men's ODI Team of the Year 2021: The ICC Men's ODI Team of the year 2021 has been revealed and Pakistani skipper Babar Azam has been named as the captain of the team. The ICC Team of the Year recognises 11 outstanding cricketers from around the world who have performed impressively with either bat or ball or their all-rounder capabilities in the previous calendar year.

The ICC Men's ODI Team of the Year 2021 does not feature any player from India, Australia, England and New Zealand. While Pakistan's Babar Azam has been named the captain of the team after scoring 405 runs in just 6 matches in 2021, Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim has been named as the wicketkeeper of the ICC ODI Team of the Year 2021.The openers include Ireland's Paul Stirling and South Africa's Janneman Malan after their vital contributions to their respective teams.

Two of Ireland's players have been named in the ICC Men's ODI Team of the Year 2021 despite Ireland struggling for victories in the calendar year. Among others, two players each have been selected from Pakistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka's national ODI teams and three belong to Bangladesh.

Check out the 2021 ICC Men's ODI Team of the Year below:

Paul Stirling (Ireland)

Janneman Malan (South Africa)

Babar Azam (captain) (Pakistan)

Fakhar Zaman (Pakistan)

Rassie van der Dussen (South Africa)

Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh)

Mushfiqur Rahim (wicketkeeper) (Bangladesh)

Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka)

Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh)

Simi Singh (Ireland)

Dushmantha Chameera (Sri Lanka)

ICC Women's ODI Team of the Year 2021

The ICC Women's ODI Team of the Year 2021 includes two Indians, veteran batter Mithali Raj and pacer Jhulan Goswami. England's Heather Knight has been named the captain of the ICC Women's ODI Team of the Year 2021, while Australia's Alyssa Healy has been named as the wicketkeeper.

Mithali Raj has made it into the ICC Women's ODI Team of the year 2021 for making a valuable contribution to the Indian team when it struggled as a unit. Though she did not score any century this year, she did score six half-centuries.

The ICC Women's ODI Team of the year 2021 includes two Indians, three South Africans, two England players, two West Indies cricketers, one Pakistani cricketer and one Australian.

Check out ICC Women's ODI Team of the Year 2021

Lizelle Lee (South Africa)

Alyssa Healy (wicketkeeper) (Australia)

Tammy Beaumont (England)

Mithali Raj (India)

Heather Knight (captain) (England)

Marizanne Kapp (South Africa)

Hayley Matthews (West Indies)

Fatima Sana (Pakistan)

Jhulan Goswami (India)

Shabnim Ismail (South Africa)

Anisa Mohammed (West Indies)