T20 Team of the year 2021: Check out Men's and Women's ICC T20I Team of the year 2021

T20 Team of the year 2021: The ICC Men's T20I Team of the year 2021 does not include any Indian player. Pakistan's Babar Azam has been selected as the captain of the T20 Team of the Year 2021.

The other players named in the men's T20I team of the year 2021 include England's Jos Buttler, three South African players, two Australians, one player from Bangladesh, one from Sri Lanka and three from Pakistan including skipper Babar Azam and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan.

Jos Buttler (England)

Mohammad Rizwan (wk) (Pakistan)

Babar Azam (c) (Pakistan)

Aiden Markram (South Africa)

Mitchell Marsh (Australia)

David Miller (South Africa)

Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka)

Tabraiz Shamsi (South Africa)

Josh Hazlewood (Australia)

Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh)

Shaheen Afridi (Pakistan)

Women's T20 Team of the year 2021

India's Smriti Mandhana has been named in the ICC Women's T20 Team of the Year 2021. Mandhana was the highest scorer for the Indian women's cricket team in the T20 format in 2021 with two fifties in 9 matches.

England's Nat Sciver was named the captain of the ICC Women's T20 Team of the Year 2021. The experienced all-rounder has displayed many impactful performances throughout the calendar year, both with the bat and ball. The middle-order batter scored a total of 153 runs including one fifty and picked up 10 wickets at an average of 20.20.

Smriti Mandhana (India)

Tammy Beaumont (England)

Danni Wyatt (England)

Gaby Lewis (Ireland)

Nat Sciver (c) (England)

Amy Jones (wk) (England)

Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa)

Marizanne Kapp (South Africa)

Sophie Ecclestone (England)

Loryn Phiri (Zimbabwe)

Shabnim Ismail (South Africa)