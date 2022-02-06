India wins ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022 for record 5th time, Check list of past wins
ICC Under 19 World Cup final 2022: India beat England by four wickets to win the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022 final on February 5, 2022. India have won the Under 19 World Cup for record fifth time.
India are the 2022 ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup champions 🏆— ICC (@ICC) February 5, 2022
They beat England by four wickets in the #U19CWC final 👏#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/e4uhN2Pbqb
India's Dinesh Bana hit the winning runs, finishing off in a style with a six. India chased down the target of 189 runs with 14 balls to spare. The Indian bowlers put up a splendid performance, especially Rajangad Bawa and Ravi Kumar, who picked up 5 and 4 wickets respectively.
Exceptional bowling from these two 👏#ENGvIND | #U19CWC pic.twitter.com/7kSg0mhCYt— ICC (@ICC) February 5, 2022
England was bowled out for 189 at 44.5 overs with wickets falling in quick succession. England U19 captain Tom Prest was bowled for a duck. The only batsman who held the fort for England was James Rew, who scored 95 runs off 116 balls.
India vs England Under 19 final scorecard
India Under-19 Scorecard (195/6 in 47.4 overs)
|India U19 Batting
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Angkrish Raghuvanshi (c Alex Horton b Joshua Boyden)
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Harnoor Singh (c Alex Horton b Tom Aspinwall)
|21
|46
|3
|0
|Shaik Rasheed (c James Rew b James Sales)
|50
|84
|6
|0
|Yash Dhull (C) (c George Bell b James Sales)
|17
|32
|1
|0
|Nishant Sindhu (not out)
|50
|54
|5
|1
|Raj Angad Bawa (c Tom Prest b Joshua Boyden)
|35
|54
|2
|1
|Kaushal Tambe (c Rehan Ahmed b Tom Aspinwall)
|1
|9
|0
|0
|Dinesh Bana (W) (not out)
|13
|5
|0
|2
|Rajvardhan Hangargekar
|Vicky Ostwal
|Ravi Kumar
|( b - 0, lb - 0, w - 8, nb - 0, Penalty - 0)
|England Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Joshua Boyden
|7
|1
|24
|2
|James Sales
|7.4
|0
|51
|2
|Tom Prest
|10
|1
|29
|0
|Rehan Ahmed
|10
|2
|32
|0
|Tom Aspinwall
|9
|0
|42
|2
|Jacob Bethell
|4
|0
|17
|0
England Under-19 Scorecard (189/10 in 44.5 overs)
|England U19 Batting
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|George Thomas (c Yash Dhull b Raj Angad Bawa)
|27
|30
|4
|1
|Jacob Bethell (lbw b Ravi Kumar)
|2
|5
|0
|0
|Tom Prest (C) (b Ravi Kumar)
|0
|4
|0
|0
|James Rew (c Kaushal Tambe b Ravi Kumar)
|95
|116
|12
|0
|William Luxton (c Dinesh Bana b Raj Angad Bawa)
|4
|8
|0
|0
|George Bell (c Dinesh Bana b Raj Angad Bawa)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Rehan Ahmed (c Kaushal Tambe b Raj Angad Bawa)
|10
|12
|1
|0
|Alex Horton (W) (c Yash Dhull b Kaushal Tambe)
|10
|21
|2
|0
|James Sales
|34
|65
|2
|0
|Tom Aspinwall (c Dinesh Bana b Ravi Kumar)
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Joshua Boyden (c Dinesh Bana b Raj Angad Bawa)
|1
|5
|0
|0
|( b - 0, lb - 1, w - 5, nb - 0, Penalty - 0)
|Indian Bowlers
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Rajvardhan Hangargekar
|7
|1
|36
|0
|Ravi Kumar
|9
|1
|34
|4
|Raj Angad Bawa
|9.5
|1
|31
|5
|Nishant Sindhu
|6
|1
|19
|0
|Vicky Ostwal
|6
|0
|31
|0
|Kaushal Tambe
|5
|0
|29
|1
|Angkrish Raghuvanshi
|2
|0
|8
|0
India wins record 5th Under 19 World Cup Title
India won the Under 19 World Cups under the following captains:
2000 Under 19 World Cup: Mohammad Kaif
2008 Under 19 World Cup: Virat Kohli
2012 Under 19 World Cup: Unmukt Chand
2018 Under 19 World Cup: Prithvi Shaw
2022 Under 19 World Cup: Yash Dhull
