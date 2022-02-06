India wins ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022 for record 5th time, Check list of past wins

India vs England Under 19 world cup final: India beat England by four wickets to win the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022 final on February 5, 2022. India have won the Under 19 World Cup for record fifth time, becoming the first-ever team to do so.

India's Dinesh Bana hit the winning runs, finishing off in a style with a six. India chased down the target of 189 runs with 14 balls to spare. The Indian bowlers put up a splendid performance, especially Rajangad Bawa and Ravi Kumar, who picked up 5 and 4 wickets respectively.

England was bowled out for 189 at 44.5 overs with wickets falling in quick succession. England U19 captain Tom Prest was bowled for a duck. The only batsman who held the fort for England was James Rew, who scored 95 runs off 116 balls.

India vs England Under 19 final scorecard

India Under-19 Scorecard (195/6 in 47.4 overs)