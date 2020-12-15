ICC World Cup 2022 Schedule: Get Full Women's World Cup Schedule, Indian Team's Fixtures, Date & Result here
The Indian women's cricket team will begin its campaign at the ICC World Cup 2022 on March 6 against one of the qualifiers at the Bay Oval in Tauranga.
ICC World Cup 2022 Schedule: The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 will be held from March 4- April 3, 2022 in New Zealand. The 31-day match schedule was announced on December 15, 2020 by the International Cricket Council (ICC).
The Indian team's world cup schedule and fixtures were announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on December 15.
Following is India's Schedule at ICC Women's World Cup 2022:
India's Schedule at 2022 Cricket World Cup
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|March 6, 2022
|India vs Qualifier
|Bay Oval, Tauranga
|March 10, 2022
|India vs New Zealand
|Seddon Park, Hamilton
|March 12, 2022
|India vs Qualifier
|Seddon Park, Hamilton
|March 16, 2022
|India vs England
|Bay Oval, Tauranga
|March 19, 2022
|India vs Australia
|Eden Park, Auckland
|March 22, 2022
|India vs Qualifier
|Seddon Park Hamilton
|March 27, 2022
|India vs South Africa
|Hagley Oval, Christchurch
ICC World Cup 2022: Semi Final and Finals
Semi Final & Final Schedule
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|March 30, 2022
|SEMI FINAL 1
|Basin Reserve, Wellington
|March 31, 2022
|SEMI FINAL 2
|Hagley Oval, Christchurch
|April 3, 2022
|FINALE
|Hagley Oval, Christchurch
Key Highlights
•The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 will comprise 31 fixtures played across 31 days between March 4- April 3, 2022.
•This will be the first global women’s cricket event to be played since the Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia in March 2020.
•The Women's World Cup was postponed from its original window in February-March 2021 to 2022 with the same six host cities and venues- Aotearoa, Auckland, Tauranga, Hamilton, Wellington, Christchurch, and Dunedin.
•Overall, the tournament will witness eight teams go head-to-head against each other, with the top four teams qualifying for the semi-finals.
•While five teams including India, England, Australia, South Africa and hosts New Zealand have already qualified for the World Cup, the three remaining teams will be selected based on the result of the ICC qualifying tournament, which will take place from June 26 to July 10, 2021 in Sri Lanka.
•The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 will be the first of two major tournaments across the globe in 2022, the other being the Commonwealth Games in England.
Following is the Full ICC Women's Cricket Schedule 2022:
Full Schedule of Women's World Cup 2022
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|March 4, 2022
|New Zealand v Qualifier
|Bay Oval, Tauranga
|March 5, 2022
Qualifier v South Africa
Australia v England
University Oval, Dunedin
Seddon Park, Hamilton
|March 6, 2022
|India vs Qualifier
|Bay Oval, Tauranga
|March 7, 2022
|New Zealand v Qualifier
|University Oval, Dunedin
|March 8, 2022
|Australia v Qualifier
|Bay Oval, Tauranga
|March 9, 2022
|Qualifier v England
|University Oval, Dunedin
|March 10, 2022
|India vs New Zealand
|Seddon Park, Hamilton
|March 11, 2022
|Qualifier v South Africa
|Bay Oval, Tauranga
|March 12, 2022
|India vs Qualifier
|Seddon Park, Hamilton
|March 13, 2022
|New Zealand v Australia
|Basin Reserve, Wellington
|March 14, 2022
South Africa v England
Qualifier v Qualifier
Bay Oval, Tauranga
Seddon Park, Hamilton
|March 15, 2022
|Australia v Qualifier
|Basin Reserve, Wellington
|March 16, 2022
|India vs England
|Bay Oval, Tauranga
|March 17, 2022
|New Zealand v South Africa
|Seddon Park, Hamilton
|March 18, 2022
|Qualifier v Qualifier
|Bay Oval, Tauranga
|March 19, 2022
|India vs Australia
|Eden Park, Auckland
|March 20, 2022
|New Zealand v England
|Eden Park, Auckland
|March 21, 2022
|Qualifier v Qualifier
|Seddon Park, Hamilton
|March 22, 2022
India vs Qualifier
South Africa v Australia
Seddon Park Hamilton
Basin Reserve, Wellington
|March 24, 2022
South Africa v Qualifier
England v Qualifier
Basin Reserve, Wellington
Hagley Oval, Christchurch
|March 25, 2022
|Qualifier v Australia
|Basin Reserve, Wellington
|March 26, 2022
|New Zealand v Qualifier
|Hagley Oval, Christchurch
|March 27, 2022
India vs South Africa
England v Qualifier
Hagley Oval, Christchurch
Basin Reserve, Wellington
Background
India has been performing considerably well at ICC tournaments in the past 3-4 years including the recently concluded T20 World Cup and the ODI World Cup.