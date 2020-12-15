ICC World Cup 2022 Schedule: Get Full Women's World Cup Schedule, Indian Team's Fixtures, Date & Result here

The Indian women's cricket team will begin its campaign at the ICC World Cup 2022 on March 6 against one of the qualifiers at the Bay Oval in Tauranga. 

Dec 15, 2020 14:02 IST

ICC World Cup 2022 Schedule: The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 will be held from March 4- April 3, 2022 in New Zealand. The 31-day match schedule was announced on December 15, 2020 by the International Cricket Council (ICC). 

The opening match will be played at Tauranga’s Bay Oval and the final at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The Indian women's cricket team will begin its campaign at the ICC World Cup 2022 on March 6 against one of the qualifiers at the Bay Oval in Tauranga. 

The Indian team's world cup schedule and fixtures were announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on December 15.

Following is India's Schedule at ICC Women's World Cup 2022:

India's Schedule at 2022 Cricket World Cup
Date Match Venue
March 6, 2022 India vs Qualifier  Bay Oval, Tauranga
March 10, 2022 India vs New Zealand Seddon Park, Hamilton
March 12, 2022 India vs Qualifier Seddon Park, Hamilton
March 16, 2022 India vs England Bay Oval, Tauranga
March 19, 2022 India vs Australia Eden Park, Auckland
March 22, 2022 India vs Qualifier Seddon Park Hamilton
March 27, 2022 India vs South Africa  Hagley Oval, Christchurch

ICC World Cup 2022: Semi Final and Finals

Semi Final & Final Schedule
Date Match Venue
March 30, 2022 SEMI FINAL 1 Basin Reserve, Wellington
March 31, 2022 SEMI FINAL 2 Hagley Oval, Christchurch 
April 3, 2022 FINALE Hagley Oval, Christchurch 

Key Highlights 

The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 will comprise 31 fixtures played across 31 days between March 4- April 3, 2022.

This will be the first global women’s cricket event to be played since the Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia in March 2020.

The Women's World Cup was postponed from its original window in February-March 2021 to 2022 with the same six host cities and venues- Aotearoa, Auckland, Tauranga, Hamilton, Wellington, Christchurch, and Dunedin.

Overall, the tournament will witness eight teams go head-to-head against each other, with the top four teams qualifying for the semi-finals.

While five teams including India, England, Australia, South Africa and hosts New Zealand have already qualified for the World Cup, the three remaining teams will be selected based on the result of the ICC qualifying tournament, which will take place from June 26 to July 10, 2021 in Sri Lanka. 

The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 will be the first of two major tournaments across the globe in 2022, the other being the Commonwealth Games in England. 

Following is the Full ICC Women's Cricket Schedule 2022:

Full Schedule of Women's World Cup 2022
Date Match Venue
March 4, 2022 New Zealand v Qualifier Bay Oval, Tauranga
March 5, 2022

Qualifier v South Africa     

Australia v England

University Oval, Dunedin

Seddon Park, Hamilton
March 6, 2022 India vs Qualifier  Bay Oval, Tauranga
March 7, 2022 New Zealand v Qualifier  University Oval, Dunedin
March 8, 2022 Australia v Qualifier Bay Oval, Tauranga
March 9, 2022  Qualifier v England     University Oval, Dunedin
March 10, 2022 India vs New Zealand Seddon Park, Hamilton
March 11, 2022 Qualifier v South Africa Bay Oval, Tauranga
March 12, 2022 India vs Qualifier Seddon Park, Hamilton
March 13, 2022 New Zealand v Australia   Basin Reserve, Wellington
March 14, 2022

South Africa v England

Qualifier v Qualifier    

Bay Oval, Tauranga

Seddon Park, Hamilton
March 15, 2022 Australia v Qualifier  Basin Reserve, Wellington
March 16, 2022 India vs England Bay Oval, Tauranga
March 17, 2022 New Zealand v South Africa Seddon Park, Hamilton
March 18, 2022 Qualifier v Qualifier Bay Oval, Tauranga
March 19, 2022 India vs Australia Eden Park, Auckland
March 20, 2022 New Zealand v England      Eden Park, Auckland
March 21, 2022 Qualifier v Qualifier Seddon Park, Hamilton
March 22, 2022

India vs Qualifier

South Africa v Australia 

Seddon Park Hamilton

Basin Reserve, Wellington
March 24, 2022

South Africa v Qualifier    

England v Qualifier

Basin Reserve, Wellington

Hagley Oval, Christchurch
March 25, 2022 Qualifier v Australia  Basin Reserve, Wellington
March 26, 2022 New Zealand v Qualifier     Hagley Oval, Christchurch
March 27, 2022

India vs South Africa 

England v Qualifier    

Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Basin Reserve, Wellington

Background

India has been performing considerably well at ICC tournaments in the past 3-4 years including the recently concluded T20 World Cup and the ODI World Cup. 

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS

Related Categories

RRB NTPC Exam 2020 : Check Application status here from 21st to 30th Sep, 2020. Also, get complete details.
Trending Now

General Knowledge

Gk 2020: Notes, Topics, Facts

Current Affairs

Latest Current Affairs for Banking, SSC, UPSC etc.

Sarkari Naukri

Govt. Jobs for Clerk, Asst Managers, Engineers, Banking.

IAS Preparation

IAS / Civil Services (PCS): FREE study material