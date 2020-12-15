ICC World Cup 2022 Schedule: Get Full Women's World Cup Schedule, Indian Team's Fixtures, Date & Result here

ICC World Cup 2022 Schedule: The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 will be held from March 4- April 3, 2022 in New Zealand. The 31-day match schedule was announced on December 15, 2020 by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The opening match will be played at Tauranga’s Bay Oval and the final at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The Indian women's cricket team will begin its campaign at the ICC World Cup 2022 on March 6 against one of the qualifiers at the Bay Oval in Tauranga.

The Indian team's world cup schedule and fixtures were announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on December 15.

🗓️ The schedule is out



Here are #TeamIndia's 🇮🇳 fixtures for the @ICC Women's World Cup 2022 to be held in New Zealand 👇 @cricketworldcup

Following is India's Schedule at ICC Women's World Cup 2022:

India's Schedule at 2022 Cricket World Cup Date Match Venue March 6, 2022 India vs Qualifier Bay Oval, Tauranga March 10, 2022 India vs New Zealand Seddon Park, Hamilton March 12, 2022 India vs Qualifier Seddon Park, Hamilton March 16, 2022 India vs England Bay Oval, Tauranga March 19, 2022 India vs Australia Eden Park, Auckland March 22, 2022 India vs Qualifier Seddon Park Hamilton March 27, 2022 India vs South Africa Hagley Oval, Christchurch

ICC World Cup 2022: Semi Final and Finals

Semi Final & Final Schedule Date Match Venue March 30, 2022 SEMI FINAL 1 Basin Reserve, Wellington March 31, 2022 SEMI FINAL 2 Hagley Oval, Christchurch April 3, 2022 FINALE Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Key Highlights

•The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 will comprise 31 fixtures played across 31 days between March 4- April 3, 2022.

•This will be the first global women’s cricket event to be played since the Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia in March 2020.

•The Women's World Cup was postponed from its original window in February-March 2021 to 2022 with the same six host cities and venues- Aotearoa, Auckland, Tauranga, Hamilton, Wellington, Christchurch, and Dunedin.

•Overall, the tournament will witness eight teams go head-to-head against each other, with the top four teams qualifying for the semi-finals.

•While five teams including India, England, Australia, South Africa and hosts New Zealand have already qualified for the World Cup, the three remaining teams will be selected based on the result of the ICC qualifying tournament, which will take place from June 26 to July 10, 2021 in Sri Lanka.

•The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 will be the first of two major tournaments across the globe in 2022, the other being the Commonwealth Games in England.

It's here 🗓️



Which clash are you most looking forward to?
#WWC22

Following is the Full ICC Women's Cricket Schedule 2022:

Full Schedule of Women's World Cup 2022 Date Match Venue March 4, 2022 New Zealand v Qualifier Bay Oval, Tauranga March 5, 2022 Qualifier v South Africa Australia v England University Oval, Dunedin Seddon Park, Hamilton March 6, 2022 India vs Qualifier Bay Oval, Tauranga March 7, 2022 New Zealand v Qualifier University Oval, Dunedin March 8, 2022 Australia v Qualifier Bay Oval, Tauranga March 9, 2022 Qualifier v England University Oval, Dunedin March 10, 2022 India vs New Zealand Seddon Park, Hamilton March 11, 2022 Qualifier v South Africa Bay Oval, Tauranga March 12, 2022 India vs Qualifier Seddon Park, Hamilton March 13, 2022 New Zealand v Australia Basin Reserve, Wellington March 14, 2022 South Africa v England Qualifier v Qualifier Bay Oval, Tauranga Seddon Park, Hamilton March 15, 2022 Australia v Qualifier Basin Reserve, Wellington March 16, 2022 India vs England Bay Oval, Tauranga March 17, 2022 New Zealand v South Africa Seddon Park, Hamilton March 18, 2022 Qualifier v Qualifier Bay Oval, Tauranga March 19, 2022 India vs Australia Eden Park, Auckland March 20, 2022 New Zealand v England Eden Park, Auckland March 21, 2022 Qualifier v Qualifier Seddon Park, Hamilton March 22, 2022 India vs Qualifier South Africa v Australia Seddon Park Hamilton Basin Reserve, Wellington March 24, 2022 South Africa v Qualifier England v Qualifier Basin Reserve, Wellington Hagley Oval, Christchurch March 25, 2022 Qualifier v Australia Basin Reserve, Wellington March 26, 2022 New Zealand v Qualifier Hagley Oval, Christchurch March 27, 2022 India vs South Africa England v Qualifier Hagley Oval, Christchurch Basin Reserve, Wellington

Background

India has been performing considerably well at ICC tournaments in the past 3-4 years including the recently concluded T20 World Cup and the ODI World Cup.