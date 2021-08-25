ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 Points Table: India tops WTC Points Table, Pakistan & WI tied for second place

WTC 2021-23 Points Table: The Indian men's cricket team has taken the top spot in the latest rankings of the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 Points Table.

India tops the World Test Championship standings with 14 points after its huge 151-run victory over England in the second test of the ongoing five-test series.

India began its campaign in the World Test Championship with its test series against England. The Indian team's total percentage of points (PCT) is 58.33 after winning one match and drawing another.

England is at the fourth spot with two points, which they accumulated through the drawn Trent Bridge Test.

Pakistan and West Indies are tied at the second place with 12 points each. Both the teams claimed 12 World Test Championship points after winning one test match each in their two-match series.

Pakistan beat West Indies by 109 runs on the final day of the second test to level the two-match series at 1-1 and climb to the second spot in the WTC Points Table. West Indies had beaten Pakistan in the first test.

ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 Points Table

Rank Teams Percentage Points Points 1 India 58.33 14 2 Pakistan 50.00 12 2 West Indies 50.00 12 4 England 8.33 2

ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 – Points distribution

The teams will be ranked on the basis of the percentage of points won by them.

Points available per match Percentage of points* Win 12 100 Tie 6 50 Draw 4 33.33 Loss 0 0 Source: ICC

Points available per series

As per ICC, the teams with slow over-rates will lose one championship point for each over short.